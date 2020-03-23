County Board veteran challenged by former Burlington alderman

BURLINGTON — The two candidates remaining in the race for Racine County Board District 20 supervisor are both leaning on their past experience in their campaigns.

Thomas Pringle, the incumbent, is over the age of 80 and doesn't want to share his actual age. He has been on the County Board for more than 20 years and is a retired teacher.

Joel Jacobsen, the challenger, has been an alderman with the City of Burlington and also ran unsuccessfully for state office against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in 2018.

After a primary, another challenger, Village of Rochester Trustee Douglas Webb, was eliminated from contention. Pringle received 614 votes. Jacobsen received 306. Webb received 257.

Due to the COVID-19/novel coronavirus outbreak, clerks across the county as well as state officials are encouraging voters to absentee and early vote if possible.

County Board supervisors are elected to two-year terms. Their annual salary is $7,000.

If you could make one change in the county, what would it be and why?