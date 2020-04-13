County Board: Spencer ousts Vice Chair Cooke; Mahoney loses bid for District 14;

RACINE COUNTY — Kim Mahoney narrowly lost her bid to become District 14’s supervisor, losing to Jason Eckman. District 14 includes parts of Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant, including the Foxconn property.
Eckman, a Sturtevant village trustee, will replace incumbent Kay Buske, who chose not to run again.
The race was close. Eckman received 1,080 votes, Mahoney received 1,018.
“Well, I’m glad it’s over with. A four-month campaign, it’s amazing how much time and effort it requires to run for public office ... Out of 10,000 people, only two signed up to go for the job,” Eckman said Monday night. “I’m anxious to get to work for the people of Racine County.”
He continued by saying he wants to ensure that Racine County is “a friendly place to do business” with low property taxes that will be able to “attract good companies to work and bring jobs.”
Eckman, who is a mechanical engineer, added how he feels it is important for the County Board to continue supporting local law enforcement by providing the Racine County Sheriff’s Office with the resources it needs to allow deputies “to do their jobs.”
Mahoney has received national attention after her family has repeatedly decline to sell its property to make way for Foxconn. The Mahoneys have repeatedly said the Village of Mount Pleasant’s offers have been far too low.
“I am obviously disappointed with the outcome, but I am also very proud at how close I came in my first election,” Mahoney said in a statement. “I was not the hand-picked candidate, but my narrow loss demonstrates that people in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant want more transparency and accountability in their local government.
I would like to congratulate Jason Eckman on his win. I hope he will provide the real representation that has been lacking in our district and that he will put first the interests of the people and businesses who have already chosen Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant as their home.”
Cooke out, Spencer in
The Racine County Board’s vice chairman has lost his supervisor race to a political newcomer — retired USPS letter carrier and local labor activist Jody Spencer.
Spencer will become the supervisor for county District 5.
David Cooke, the current board vice chairman, has been that district’s supervisor for 10 years. The final vote was closer. Spencer won with 1,251 votes; Cooke received 1,032 votes.
Minutes after the election was called, Cooke called Spencer, congratulating her on the win over the phone.
“I am very honored to be able to serve Racine County,” Spencer said. “With this (coronavirus) crisis going on, it’s going to be the most challenging period for most of our lives. There’s going to need to be pitching in from everybody to rebuild our economy ... I’m looking forward to future challenges with optimism.”
Spencer dominated another challenger and Cooke in the Feb. 18 primary election, where she received more than double the number of votes the incumbent received.
District 5 includes part of the northwestern portion of the City of Racine, including John H. Batten Memorial Airport and Johnson Park; Armstrong Park and its surrounding area north to Four Mile Road in Caledonia; and a small residential tract west of Highway 31 and north of Spring Street adjacent to, but not including, Meadowbrook Country Club.
Racine’s representatives
Former City of Racine Alderman Steve Smetana has unseated Monte Osterman to represent District 3 in another close election: 1,213 votes for Smetana, 1,182 for Osterman.
And Eric Hopkins, an active community volunteer and educator, handily defeated another community activist, Colin McKenna, to win the District 9 election.
Hopkins received 1,472 votes. McKenna received 873.
The prior supervisor representing District 9, Eric Hillery, resigned when he took a new job.
Burlington area supervisors
Thomas Pringle, one of the County Board’s longest serving supervisors, beat challenger Joel Jacobsen for the District 20 seat, which primarily represents Burlington. Pringle received 1,674 votes, nearly double to Jacobsen’s 916.
“I certainly appreciate those who are voting who have confidence in me to help the county run well,” Pringle said when a Journal Times reporter informed him he had won the race Monday evening. “I have always worked for the people primarily west of Interstate 94, but also have done what I think is a fair job voting for projects east of I-94.”
Pringle is a retired teacher. Jacobson is a former Burlington alderman and retired insurance executive who last fall unsuccessfully challenged Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the race for the 63rd Assembly District.
Longtime incumbent Mike Dawson narrowly fended off challenger Judi Adams, a consumer products researcher for SC Johnson, for the District 21 seat, winning 971 votes to 937, a difference of barely more than one percent.
“I saw the difference (in the number of votes) and I thought: Wow,” Dawson, a retired executive, said. “I can only thank the people of Burlington. I’ve been doing the job for quite a long time. And the majority (of voters), as small as it is, seems to think I’m doing quite a good job.”
Unopposed
The following supervisor candidates ran unopposed and won their respective races:
- Nick Demske, District 1
- Fabi Maldonado, District 2
- Melissa Kaprelian, District 4
- Q.A. Shakoor, District 6
- County Board Chair Russell “Rusty” Clark, District 7
- Brett Nielsen, District 8
- Emily Lawrence, District 10
- Robert Miller, District 11
- Donald J. Trottier, District 12
- Tom Kramer, District 13
- John Wisch, District 15
- Scott Meier, District 16
- Robert Grove, District 17
- Thomas Roanhouse, District 18
- Tom Hincz, District 19
