County Board: Spencer ousts Vice Chair Cooke; Mahoney loses bid for District 14;

“I am obviously disappointed with the outcome, but I am also very proud at how close I came in my first election,” Mahoney said in a statement. “I was not the hand-picked candidate, but my narrow loss demonstrates that people in Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant want more transparency and accountability in their local government.

I would like to congratulate Jason Eckman on his win. I hope he will provide the real representation that has been lacking in our district and that he will put first the interests of the people and businesses who have already chosen Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant as their home.”

Cooke out, Spencer in

The Racine County Board’s vice chairman has lost his supervisor race to a political newcomer — retired USPS letter carrier and local labor activist Jody Spencer.

Spencer will become the supervisor for county District 5.

David Cooke, the current board vice chairman, has been that district’s supervisor for 10 years. The final vote was closer. Spencer won with 1,251 votes; Cooke received 1,032 votes.

Minutes after the election was called, Cooke called Spencer, congratulating her on the win over the phone.