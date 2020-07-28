County Board nixes idea of countywide redistricting referendum, will be on ballot in city

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Should the process of drawing voting district maps be taken out of the hands of partisan elected officials and have that job be given to nonpartisan state staff?

A resolution that would have put a nonbinding referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot throughout the county failed to pass the Racine County Board Tuesday evening by a vote of 11-8.

The question will still be on the ballot for City of Racine residents because the City Council, unlike the County Board, approved it going on the ballot during what is anticipated to be a high-turnout presidential election.

Other municipalities also could decide to put the question on the ballot, but the County Board's vote means it will not automatically go on all ballots throughout the county.

Why they voted how they did

Sixteen Racine County residents wrote to the County Board in the days leading up to Tuesday's meeting, and all of them supported having the referendum. With that in mind, Supervisor Eric Hopkins said he was in support of having the referendum because that is what it appears the people of the county want.