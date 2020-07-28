County Board nixes idea of countywide redistricting referendum, will be on ballot in city

RACINE COUNTY — Should the process of drawing voting district maps be taken out of the hands of partisan elected officials and have that job be given to nonpartisan state staff?
A resolution that would have put a nonbinding referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot throughout the county failed to pass the Racine County Board Tuesday evening by a vote of 11-8.
The question will still be on the ballot for City of Racine residents because the City Council, unlike the County Board, approved it going on the ballot during what is anticipated to be a high-turnout presidential election.
Other municipalities also could decide to put the question on the ballot, but the County Board's vote means it will not automatically go on all ballots throughout the county.
Why they voted how they did
Sixteen Racine County residents wrote to the County Board in the days leading up to Tuesday's meeting, and all of them supported having the referendum. With that in mind, Supervisor Eric Hopkins said he was in support of having the referendum because that is what it appears the people of the county want.
Supervisor Emily Lawrence said having a referendum would have made it "undeniably clear” how Racine County's voters feel about how voting maps are drawn.
Still, some county supervisors feared the referendum would have no effect in how the state Legislature operates.
Supervisor Bob Miller said that maps being drawn through a nonpartisan process is "a noble goal" but that the resolution "is not going to change the state law.”
Supervisor Jason Eckman felt the same way, saying that he is "generally not in favor of nonbinding referendums" and he feared having the referendum could be “A political tool to drive specific voters to the polls for an election.”
Supervisors John Wisch and Fabi Maldonado both pointed out that a strong majority of Wisconsin and Racine County voters support the legalization of legalizing both medical marijuana and recreational marijuana, but that nothing has changed at the state level on that front.
"The marijuana referendum went nowhere," Maldonado said, while still supporting the proposed redistricting referendum. Wisch voted against the referendum Tuesday evening.
Wisch also pointed out that the Racine County Board in September 2018 was one of more than 50 county boards statewide that passed a nonbinding anti-gerrymandering resolution that has led to no direct changes yet in state law. However, Gov. Tony Evers has created a Fair Maps Commission in a pre-preemptive attempt to prevent partisanship in the drawing of legislative maps.
For actual change to happen, Wisch said "you need to change the legislature."
Supervisor Nick Demske responded to Wisch, saying that the Legislature may not change if voting maps remain as they are, since the majority party (in Wisconsin's case, that's currently the GOP) can draw and vote for maps as they see fit.
Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian-Becker pointed out that not only would the results of the referendum be shared with the County Board and become public record, but would also be shared directly with all members of the Wisconsin Legislature, the governor, the Wisconsin Counties Association, the Wisconsin Towns Association and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
However, since there won't be a referendum, that data will never be collected. Still, the polling that has been done shows strong support for nonpartisan map drawing. A 2019 Marquette Law School poll showed that 72% of Wisconsin voters favor a change in the process of how maps are drawn.
Calls for 'Fair Maps'
Calls for reform of how legislative maps are drawn have grown over the past decade in Wisconsin, particularly as Democrats have alleged that Republicans drew maps in favor of their party at the beginning of the decade — a practice known as gerrymandering.
Republicans, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have vehemently denied this. However, Vos refused last year to testify before judges about the drawing of the maps in a court case sparked by Wisconsin Democrats.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Political Science Professor Barry Burden pointed out that in the November 2018 Assembly election, Democrats got 190,000 more votes than Republicans, but Republicans still won 63 out of 99 seats.
Vos and other Republican leaders have said they hope to win a supermajority of the Assembly this November by flipping six seats.
Kit Beyer, a spokesman for Vos, said in an email when asked about the speaker's opinion on redistricting proposals "It’s important to remember that redistricting is a legislative duty prescribed by the Wisconsin Constitution in order to update the state’s representative boundaries to reflect any population changes following the U.S. Census."
