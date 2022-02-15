County Board: Incumbent Hopkins to face Racine Ald. Perez for supervisor seat

RACINE — A current City of Racine alderman, Henry Perez, has a chance to win a second local elected position after he survived a primary Tuesday in the race for District 9 supervisor on the Racine County Board. But he will still need to come from behind to unseat incumbent Eric Hopkins.
According to preliminary results reported by Racine County Tuesday night, Hopkins received 309 votes in a primary, followed by Perez with 229 and Colin McKenna with 76.
The general election for the District 9 seat is April 5.
Adam Rogan
Reporter-Local Editor
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers:
