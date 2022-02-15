 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County Board: Incumbent Hopkins to face Racine Ald. Perez for supervisor seat

Henry Perez

Perez
Eric Hopkins

Hopkins

RACINE — A current City of Racine alderman, Henry Perez, has a chance to win a second local elected position after he survived a primary Tuesday in the race for District 9 supervisor on the Racine County Board. But he will still need to come from behind to unseat incumbent Eric Hopkins.

According to preliminary results reported by Racine County Tuesday night, Hopkins received 309 votes in a primary, followed by Perez with 229 and Colin McKenna with 76.

The general election for the District 9 seat is April 5.

