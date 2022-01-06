 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION: Two sitting aldermen not seeking re-election

RACINE — Two Racine aldermen are not seeking re-election. So, the deadline to file candidacy paperwork has been extended through 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7.

Not seeking re-election are Jason Meekma of District 14 and Edwin Santiago of District 4.

Santiago was first elected in 2020, Meekma in 2016.

Edwin Santiago Jr.

Santiago

Santiago, a quiet member of the City Council, got into hot water after he was arrested in February 2021 on suspicion of drunk driving. He is fighting the charges, and a jury trial on felony charges of fleeing/eluding an officer as an operator of a vehicle and felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety is scheduled for May.

Jason Meekma

Meekma

Meekma leads a youth substance abuse-prevention nonprofit, Focus on Community.

He has been a vocal and influential member of the City Council since being elected. After winning a second term, he was voted City Council president. Two years later, he didn’t seek the presidency again, yielding to John Tate II of the 3rd District.

District 14 includes Racine’s southeastern corner, bordered generally by Lathrop Avenue to the east and 17th Street to the north.

District 4 encompasses the near-north side with Lake Michigan to the east, Zoo Beach to the north, Douglas Avenue to the west and Hamilton Street to the south.

There are already candidates who have filed to run for seats in both districts, although city ordinance still requires the filing deadline to be extended 72 hours (from 5 p.m. Tuesday) if sitting aldermen do not file non-candidacy paperwork on time.

Seeking the District 4 seat are Amanda Paffrath, Michael Schrader and Christine Scott. Seeking the District 14 seat is Alicia Jarrett.

For information regarding how to run, visit bit.ly/31B0J4G, email clerks@cityofracine.org or call 262-636-9171.

