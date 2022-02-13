CORRECTED | RUSD: Shortly after filling the District 1 seat, election arrives

Updated: In the original version of this story, a quote was misattributed to Theresa Villar. The corrected quotes now appear below.

RACINE — While Tonya Evans was recently voted in by her now-peers on the Racine Unified School District Board of Education to fill the vacant District 1 seat, the seat’s term is up for election.

Evans filled the recently vacated seat in January and has chosen to run to continue her role, while Margaret Oliver and Theresa Villar have also thrown their name in the ring.

The primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 15, with early voting already underway. District 1 is the southernmost RUSD district. It includes all of Sturtevant and the portion of Mount Pleasant south of Durand Avenue (Highway 11). To see a detailed District 1 map, go to RUSD.org.

The two highest vote getters in the election will appear on the final ballot April 5.

The District 1 candidates were each asked three questions. Their answers to one question appear in today’s Journal Times and the other two can be found in a longer version of this story at JournalTimes.com.

As an underperforming district, RUSD faces a large set of unique challenges. What do you see as RUSD’s biggest challenge and how do you think the district should address it?

EVANS:

Challenging school building/classroom climate that makes both instruction and learning extremely difficult

Lack of diversity of all RUSD staff

The need for strong and congruent accountability standards that connects the superintendent’s action plan to the vision that is connected to the strategic plan that is connected to each building’s plan of work. This approach should result in a synergy of activity moving in the same direction that results in student success.

Strategy to address:

Develop a clear vision for the district that addresses the district’s needs

Work with the community, teachers, staff and the students in the development of the next strategic plan. Understanding that this work has already started but there is a need for increased community and parent involvement.

Encourage continued collaboration between business, community and the district to work collectively in finding solutions. One person doesn’t have all the answers, but a team of diverse persons with diverse experiences and viewpoints can develop a stronger plan that addresses the needs from various perspectives and angles.

OLIVER: The biggest challenge that RUSD currently faces is reintegrating students and teachers back to in school learning. After closed schools and excessive masking requirements, our schools have been disruptive to our students, families, and teachers. Our focus should be on how we can help our teachers and students return to an enriched learning environment. The school boards members need to listen carefully to both parents, teachers and administrators as to how monies for education can best utilized in each school and classroom.

VILLAR: One of the biggest issues RUSD faces is significant behavior issues in a number of its schools (not all schools by any means). As a past foster parent and current prosecutor of CHIPS (Child in Need of Protection and Services) cases, I have learned a lot about trauma and the impact of trauma on the developing brain. We need more mental health services for students who struggle with anger, depression, and other mental illnesses, as well as more training for faculty and staff regarding trauma informed care.

Why are you running for school board?

EVANS: I want Racine County to be a place that people consider when making the decision of where to live and raise a family. I believe that starts with the development of a school district where the staff is valued and where students graduate and can build a life that is satisfying and enjoyable.

OLIVER: I am running for RUSD school board because I have 31 years of experience teaching at Mitchell Middle School, Park High School and at Carthage College. This gives me unique and important insights to the needs of students, teachers, parents and the community that we live in. Having taught students from seventh grade through adulthood, I know the progression of learning that students need to succeed as they move through the educational system.

VILLAR: I have a strong desire to listen to my constituents and hear their concerns, hopes and dreams for our children and our schools.

I dream of a quality education for all of our children that includes the values of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. I also dream of schools where all faculty and staff are trained in trauma informed care and sufficient mental health resources to support those students who struggle with behavior and other mental health issues so that all our children feel safe in our schools.

RUSD has some great strengths and I want to help build on those strengths and help raise awareness in our community of the wonderful things happening in our district. But as we all know, RUSD also has some significant challenges. I want to help meet those challenges and to marshal resources from our wonderful community because together we can help RUSD to once again become a model school district for our state and our nation.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

EVANS: Firstly, I have 30+ years aiding organizations in developing plans that move them from instability to stability and success. Success is demonstrated by a shared vision and the existence of a collaborative plan that creates the desired results. Secondly, I have experiences and a perspective that can benefit the RUSD Board and the district in considering the entire district – all children. Lastly, because I have a passion and a concern for our children.

OLIVER: Voters should consider my educational experiences in a variety of classrooms and schools with many students in the Racine community. As a parent and grandparent of RUSD students, I have a strong desire to see our public schools survive and thrive. My goal is that our children can enter the world with the education and skills they will need to be contributing members of society. I have lived in Racine my entire life and a deeply care about how we can improve our educational opportunities for all of our students.

VILLAR: First and foremost, I have two children who are enrolled in RUSD schools. Every decision I make as a school board member will directly impact my children. I have a vested interest in helping to improve RUSD schools. I am also well qualified for the job. I was a high school teacher for 15 years before attending law school. As an attorney, I have advocated for children both as a GAL and as a CHIPS prosecutor. I am well versed in children’s issues and would love the opportunity to advocate for our children’s best interests on the school board.

Tonya Evans AGE: 55 MUNICIPALITY: Sturtevant PAST OFFICE HELD: RUSD School Board District 1 seat OCCUPATION: Bureau Director of Milwaukee Enrollment Services for the State of Wisconsin HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: I am a proud graduate of Grambling State University, an HBCU, with a bachelors in English/Liberal Arts and I have a masters in Science Administration with an emphasis in Public Administration from Central Michigan University. COMMUNITY SERVICE: • Member, Sunday School Teacher, Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church • Member, Professional Women’s Network for Service, Inc. • Member, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Margaret Oliver AGE: 70 MUNICIPALITY: Mount Pleasant PAST OFFICE HELD: None OCCUPATION: Retired school teacher for 31 years: currently working as a receptionist at a local Veterinary Center HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: : Graduated Park H.S., BS in Zoology from UW Madison; MT(ASCP) in Medical Technology; MS in Education from National Louis University COMMUNITY SERVICE: Member of ADK (Alpha Delta Kappa) served as President & Secretary, Altruistic Group of teachers that supports educational and community organizations

Theresa Villar AGE: 55 MUNICIPALITY: Sturtevant PAST OFFICE HELD: None OCCUPATION: Attorney at Racine's District Attorney office HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Law degree from Marquette Law School COMMUNITY SERVICE: Member of Kiwanis of West Racine and Kiwanis International

