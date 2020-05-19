Conservative Sen. Dave Craig, who represents Waterford area, will not seek re-election

WATERFORD — State Sen. David Craig, a Republican whose 28th District includes the northwestern corner of Racine County including the Village and Town of Waterford, will not seek re-election in November, he announced Tuesday.
Craig, who resides in the Town of Vernon in Waukesha County, was first elected to the state Assembly in 2011 and switched to the Senate after winning a 2016 election.
Starting in the early 2000s, Craig worked as an aide under future Speaker of the House Paul Ryan before becoming an elected official on his own, starting as a trustee in the Village of Big Bend before moving onto the state Legislature.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Craig said, “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life serving the people of the 28th Senate District. My family has always been supportive and actively worked with me to advance the conservative movement in Wisconsin."
Craig said his family needs "a break from public life." Craig and his wife, Amy, have six kids.
Craig made headlines over the last few weeks when he, and a handful of other Wisconsin conservatives, started calling for Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to be removed from office. They believed she had overstepped her power by issuing the statewide Safer at Home order, which the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned last week by a 4-3 decision.
The 28th Senate District seat will be up for contention in the Nov. 3 election. A primary, if necessary, will take place on Aug. 11.
Exodus of senators
The Associated Press reported that Craig's retirement is part of an "Exodus" of Republicans and Democrats from the state Senate.
Craig is the second Republican after Sen. Luther Olsen, of Ripon, to announce their retirements this term. Tom Tiffany, of Hazelhurst, was sworn into Congress on Tuesday after winning a special election last week. And Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is running for Congress in a GOP-friendly district this fall and would not return in 2021 if he wins.
Last week, former Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, of La Crosse, resigned from her seat. She had already announced she would not seek re-election and stepped down as leader. According to Shilling’s office, she resigned to “explore career opportunities.” Shilling’s office said state law requires lawmakers and other public officials to resign their seat early if a potential employment opportunity could present a conflict of interest with state government activities.
Three other Senate Democrats are not returning next year. Sens. Mark Miller, of Monona, Fred Risser, of Madison, and David Hansen, of Green Bay, are all retiring.
Risser, 92, is the longest serving lawmaker in United States history. He was elected to the state Assembly in 1956 and has served in the Senate since 1962.
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
The La Crosse Tribune and Wisconsin State Journal in Madison contributed to this report.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.