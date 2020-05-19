Conservative Sen. Dave Craig, who represents Waterford area, will not seek re-election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERFORD — State Sen. David Craig, a Republican whose 28th District includes the northwestern corner of Racine County including the Village and Town of Waterford, will not seek re-election in November, he announced Tuesday.

Craig, who resides in the Town of Vernon in Waukesha County, was first elected to the state Assembly in 2011 and switched to the Senate after winning a 2016 election.

Starting in the early 2000s, Craig worked as an aide under future Speaker of the House Paul Ryan before becoming an elected official on his own, starting as a trustee in the Village of Big Bend before moving onto the state Legislature.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Craig said, “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life serving the people of the 28th Senate District. My family has always been supportive and actively worked with me to advance the conservative movement in Wisconsin."

Craig said his family needs "a break from public life." Craig and his wife, Amy, have six kids.