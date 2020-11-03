Click here for latest Racine County election results

Below are the unofficial election results for Racine County as published on the county’s website:
President
Precincts Reported: 50 of 69 (72.46%)
Joseph R. Biden / Kamala Harris (D): 35,857
Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R): 42,587
Don Blankenship / William Mohr (C): 128
Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy Spike Cohen (IND): 851
Bruce Carrol / Amar Patel (IND): 106
1st Congressional District
Precincts Reported: 50 of 69 (72.46%)
Roger Polak (D): 31,974
Bryan Steil (P): 46,336
State Senate District 28
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Adam Murphy (D): 2,213
Julian Bradley (R): 5,528
Assembly District 32
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)
Katherine Gaulke (D): 376
Tyler August (R): 781
Assembly District 62
Precincts Reported: 13 of 19 (68.42%)
August Schutz (D): 9,372
Robert Wittke (R): 13,542
Assembly District 63
Precincts Reported: 15 of 16 (93.75%)
Joel Jacobsen (D): 12,824
Robin J. Vos (R): 18,320
Assembly District 64
Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100%)
Top McGuire (D): 2,705
Ed Hibsch (R): 2,211
Assembly District 66
Precincts Reported: 14 of 26 (53.85%)
Greta Neubauer (D): 7,015
Will Leverson (R): 2,802
Assembly District 83
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Alan DeYoung (D): 2,209
Chuck Wichgers (R): 5,506
Register of Deeds
Precincts Reported: 50 of 69 (72.46%)
Connie Cobb Madsen (D):33,764
Karie Pope (R): 42,790
City of Racine Referendum #1
Precincts Reported: 19 of 36 (52.78%)
Yes: 4,420
No: 8,204
City of Racine Advisory Referendum #2
Precincts Reported: 19 of 36 (52.78%)
Yes: 8,291
No: 4,160
Wind Point Referendum
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (0.00%)
Yes: 870
No: 339
From the archives: 100 years of election front pages
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.