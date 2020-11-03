 Skip to main content
Click here for latest Racine County election results
Click here for latest Racine County election results

Below are the unofficial election results for Racine County as published on the county’s website:

President

Precincts Reported: 50 of 69 (72.46%)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala Harris (D): 35,857

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R): 42,587

Don Blankenship / William Mohr (C): 128

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy Spike Cohen (IND): 851

Bruce Carrol / Amar Patel (IND): 106

1st Congressional District

Precincts Reported: 50 of 69 (72.46%)

Roger Polak (D): 31,974

Bryan Steil (P): 46,336

State Senate District 28

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Adam Murphy (D): 2,213

Julian Bradley (R): 5,528

Assembly District 32

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)

Katherine Gaulke (D): 376

Tyler August (R): 781

Assembly District 62

Precincts Reported: 13 of 19 (68.42%)

August Schutz (D): 9,372

Robert Wittke (R): 13,542

Assembly District 63

Precincts Reported: 15 of 16 (93.75%)

Joel Jacobsen (D): 12,824

Robin J. Vos (R): 18,320

Assembly District 64

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100%)

Top McGuire (D): 2,705

Ed Hibsch (R): 2,211

Assembly District 66

Precincts Reported: 14 of 26 (53.85%)

Greta Neubauer (D): 7,015

Will Leverson (R): 2,802

Assembly District 83

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Alan DeYoung (D): 2,209

Chuck Wichgers (R): 5,506

Register of Deeds

Precincts Reported: 50 of 69 (72.46%)

Connie Cobb Madsen (D):33,764

Karie Pope (R): 42,790

City of Racine Referendum #1

Precincts Reported: 19 of 36 (52.78%)

Yes: 4,420

No:  8,204

City of Racine Advisory Referendum #2

Precincts Reported: 19 of 36 (52.78%)

Yes: 8,291

No: 4,160

Wind Point Referendum

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (0.00%)

Yes: 870

No: 339

