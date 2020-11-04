 Skip to main content
Click here for all Racine County election results with all wards reporting
Click here for all Racine County election results with all wards reporting

Below are the unofficial election results for Racine County as published on the county’s website:

President

Precincts Reported: 69 of 69 (100%)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala Harris (D): 50,154

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R): 54,475

Don Blankenship / William Mohr (C): 169

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy Spike Cohen (IND): 1,200

Brian Carrol / Amar Patel (IND): 150

1st Congressional District

Precincts Reported: 69 of 69 (100%)

Roger Polak (D): 45,087

Bryan Steil (P): 59,327

State Senate District 28

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Adam Murphy (D): 2,213

Julian Bradley (R): 5,528

Assembly District 32

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)

Katherine Gaulke (D): 376

Tyler August (R): 781

Assembly District 62

Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)

August Schutz (D): 14,463

Robert Wittke (R): 20,537

Assembly District 63

Precincts Reported: 16 of 16 (100%)

Joel Jacobsen (D): 14,131

Robin J. Vos (R): 19,919

Assembly District 64

Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100%)

Tip McGuire (D): 2,705

Ed Hibsch (R): 2,211

Assembly District 66

Precincts Reported: 23 of 26 (88.46%)

Greta Neubauer (D): 14,519

Will Leverson (R): 6,130

Assembly District 83

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)

Alan DeYoung (D): 2,209

Chuck Wichgers (R): 5,506

Register of Deeds

Precincts Reported: 69 of 69 (100%)

Connie Cobb Madsen (D): 47,492

Karie Pope (R): 54,499

City of Racine Referendum #1

Precincts Reported: 36 of 36 (100%)

Yes: 10,198

No:  19,106

City of Racine Advisory Referendum #2

Precincts Reported: 36 of 36 (100%)

Yes: 19,268

No: 9,569

Wind Point Advisory Referendum

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)

Yes: 870

No: 339

From the archives: 100 years of election front pages

