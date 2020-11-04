Click here for all Racine County election results with all wards reporting

Below are the unofficial election results for Racine County as published on the county’s website:
President
Precincts Reported: 69 of 69 (100%)
Joseph R. Biden / Kamala Harris (D): 50,154
Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence (R): 54,475
Don Blankenship / William Mohr (C): 169
Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy Spike Cohen (IND): 1,200
Brian Carrol / Amar Patel (IND): 150
1st Congressional District
Precincts Reported: 69 of 69 (100%)
Roger Polak (D): 45,087
Bryan Steil (P): 59,327
State Senate District 28
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Adam Murphy (D): 2,213
Julian Bradley (R): 5,528
Assembly District 32
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)
Katherine Gaulke (D): 376
Tyler August (R): 781
Assembly District 62
Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)
August Schutz (D): 14,463
Robert Wittke (R): 20,537
Assembly District 63
Precincts Reported: 16 of 16 (100%)
Joel Jacobsen (D): 14,131
Robin J. Vos (R): 19,919
Assembly District 64
Precincts Reported: 5 of 5 (100%)
Tip McGuire (D): 2,705
Ed Hibsch (R): 2,211
Assembly District 66
Precincts Reported: 23 of 26 (88.46%)
Greta Neubauer (D): 14,519
Will Leverson (R): 6,130
Assembly District 83
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2 (100%)
Alan DeYoung (D): 2,209
Chuck Wichgers (R): 5,506
Register of Deeds
Precincts Reported: 69 of 69 (100%)
Connie Cobb Madsen (D): 47,492
Karie Pope (R): 54,499
City of Racine Referendum #1
Precincts Reported: 36 of 36 (100%)
Yes: 10,198
No: 19,106
City of Racine Advisory Referendum #2
Precincts Reported: 36 of 36 (100%)
Yes: 19,268
No: 9,569
Wind Point Advisory Referendum
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)
Yes: 870
No: 339
From the archives: 100 years of election front pages
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.