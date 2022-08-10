City of Racine voters reject increasing taxes by $2M to pay for 11 more police officers

RACINE — City of Racine voters resoundingly rejected allowing taxes to be raised by $2 million cumulatively in order to hire more police.

The increased tax revenue would have restored 11 Racine Police Department positions that were eliminated in 2020 and also would have provided around $500,000 for other crime prevention initiatives. In addition to the $2 million increase to the tax levy in 2023, the referendum would have allowed an additional $150,000 be taxed per year, every year afterward to cover increases in salaries and benefits.

According to the unofficial tally of votes from the election that ended Tuesday, there were 2,846 "yes" votes and 3,695 "no" votes for the referendum. That indicates 43.5% of voters approved of the tax increase.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason indicated prior to Tuesday's vote that the referendum being rejected could lead to cuts to services next year or in the years to follow.

Had the referendum passed, for a homeowner with a home assessed at $135,000, the tax increase would have represented approximately $71.55 per year.

This was the second failed City of Racine referendum in two years. In November 2020, a similar referendum aiming to raise taxes in order to fund public services failed by a vote of 19,106 to 10,198.

The text of the referendum question was as follows: "Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Racine for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.50%, based on the City’s best estimate, which results in a levy of $56,682,358. Shall the City of Racine be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of increasing authorized sworn police personnel by 11 police officers and for the implementation of additional crime detection and prevention programs, by a total of 3.53%, based on the City’s best estimate, which results in a levy of $58,682,358 in 2023, and an additional $150,000 per year for each fiscal year thereafter?"