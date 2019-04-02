RACINE — Tuesday was a good day for incumbents seeking re-election in the City of Racine, though there will be a few new faces on the City Council.
Alderman Sandy Weidner’s last-minute run as a write-in mayoral candidate received approximately a quarter of the votes, but not nearly enough for a win.
Final, but unofficial results showed that Mayor Cory Mason received 6,243 votes and 2,274 write-in votes for Weidner. A total of 2,274 write-ins were cast, according to City Clerk Tara Coolidge.
“Doing this is a real honor for me, and I can’t thank the citizens of Racine enough for giving me their trust and confidence for four years to build a City of Racine that builds a strong middle class for everybody,” Mason said at a watch party at Red Onion, 555 Main St.
“(A city) that is equitable, that is inclusive, that is innovative and that has all the workings of a middle class that allows families to thrive, and that’s what we’ll be focused on for the next four years,” Mason said.
New faces
Bucking the night’s trend, political newcomer Jen Levie, a local teacher and former president of what was then the Racine Education Association, unseated Alderman Steve Smetana in a tight race in Racine’s 5th District.
“I am really thrilled with the outcome,” Levie said Tuesday night. “I am humbled and feel very privileged to represent the residents of the 5th District. I look forward to working in City Hall on their behalf.”
Smetana, a materials handler at Putzmeister North America, received 447 votes and Levie 515.
Levie said she plans to hold a listening session in the next month or so.
Trevor Jung, who currently serves on the City Plan Commission, will be the youngest member of the council at the age of 23. He won the 9th District aldermanic seat with 576 votes over Justin Coe who received 193. Ninth District incumbent Alderman Terry McCarthy did not seek re-election.
After an eventful election season, Natalia Taft, an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, who has served on the Water and Wastewater Commissions, was elected to represent the 13th District.
Taft and her opponent Christina Seaman, who works in retail, pulled ahead in the primary against Mark Balcer, a manufacturing consultant. Shortly after the primary, The Journal Times reported Seaman had a series of restraining orders issued against her and was accused of sending a racist messages to a neighbor. In response, Balcer registered as a write-in candidate.
Taft received 406 votes, Seaman 127 votes and there were 28 write-in votes for Balcer.
Familiar faces
In the 1st District, incumbent Alderman Jeff Coe, a toolmaker who has served on the council on and off since 2001, defeated his challenger, Susan Wagner, a volunteer from the city’s Neighborhood Watch program. Coe received 230 votes, Wagner received 164.
Third District Alderman John Tate II, a social worker who was first elected in 2017, was re-elected to serve a second term, defeating challenger Ricky Jarstad, a Neighborhood Watch volunteer. Tate received 389 votes and Jarstad 64.
Alderman Maurice Horton, a youth advocate for the Racine Unified School District, was nominated by the City Council to serve out the late Alderman Ray DeHahn’s term after he died. Tuesday, Horton was elected to serve his first full term in the 7th District after he received 444 votes of 538 cast.
Eric Mohr, a tool and die worker, was not on Tuesday’s ballot due to a paperwork error that Horton reported to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Mohr registered as an official write-in candidate but received only 87 of 94 write-in votes cast.
Alderman Mary Land of the 11th District and Melissa Lemke of the 15th ran unopposed.
A good way to expand the middle class would be for the people “striving” to be in the middle class actually wake up and go to work everyday. Problem solved.
