City election results

RACINE — Out of the seven seats up for grabs on the Racine City Council, only four were contested races. As the results those four were tabulated on Tuesday, it became apparent that some new and some familiar faces will be sworn onto the new council on April 21.

Perez wins by three votes

Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District defended his seat by a margin of just three votes against challenger Stacy Sheppard in the April 7 municipal election.

Perez, who has represented the 12th District since 2013, received 748 votes while Stacy Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, received 745 votes.

Sheppard has until Monday to decide whether she will request a re-count. As of Tuesday morning, she said she hadn't made a definite decision, though she was leaning toward not requesting a re-count.

"It's just three votes. I have to feel good about it for my first campaign," she said. "Especially under the circumstances with the health crisis."