City election results: Perez wins re-election by three votes; Three new aldermen elected

RACINE — Of the seven seats up for grabs on the Racine City Council in the April 7 election, only four were contested races. And two of the contested races occurred in districts where no incumbent was running.

With results of the election finally tabulated and announced on Monday, the City Council will welcome three new aldermen when it convenes on April 21.

Perez ekes out win

Incumbent Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District defended his seat by a margin of just three votes against challenger Stacy Sheppard in the April 7 municipal election.

Perez, who has represented the 12th District since 2013, received 748 votes while Sheppard, who has served on the Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, received 745 votes.

“I am thankful for the results and I will dedicate time and effort to making our community a better community,” Perez said.

Sheppard has until 5 p.m. Thursday to decide whether she will request a recount. As of Tuesday morning, she said she hadn’t made a definite decision, though she was leaning toward not requesting a recount.