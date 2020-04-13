Updated city election results: Glenn defends seat in District 10

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District defended her seat for a second term in a tight race against challenger Sam Peete.

Glenn, a retired property manager, who was elected to her first term in 2018, received 559 votes while Peete, a teacher at 21st Century Prep, received 491.

Peete was a political newcomer but he serves on boards regarding development such as the former City Plan Commission and its successor, the Design, Heritage and Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Racine’s 10th District is on the south-central part of the city, bordered by 21st Street to the north and Taylor Avenue to the west until it crosses West Boulevard and then the western border extends south to the border with Mount Pleasant, which defines the 10th District’s southern and eastern borders.

4th District elects Edwin Santiago

After four months without a representative, Racine’s 4th District has elected an alderman for the City Council.

Contractor Edwin Santiago won the April 7 election with 305 votes while his challenger, retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey received 221 votes.