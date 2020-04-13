Updated city election results: Glenn defends seat in District 10

RACINE — Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District defended her seat for a second term in a tight race against challenger Sam Peete.
Glenn, a retired property manager, who was elected to her first term in 2018, received 559 votes while Peete, a teacher at 21st Century Prep, received 491.
Peete was a political newcomer but he serves on boards regarding development such as the former City Plan Commission and its successor, the Design, Heritage and Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Racine’s 10th District is on the south-central part of the city, bordered by 21st Street to the north and Taylor Avenue to the west until it crosses West Boulevard and then the western border extends south to the border with Mount Pleasant, which defines the 10th District’s southern and eastern borders.
4th District elects Edwin Santiago
After four months without a representative, Racine’s 4th District has elected an alderman for the City Council.
Contractor Edwin Santiago won the April 7 election with 305 votes while his challenger, retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey received 221 votes.
The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job which conflicts with city meetings.
Initially there were five candidates announced for the seat, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.
Out of the four on the Feb. 18 primary ballot, Montey and Santiago were the top two finishers. Montey finished with 96 votes, followed closely by Santiago with 90.
The 4th District is located just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.