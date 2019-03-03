RACINE — The two candidates for Racine County Circuit Court Branch 7 judge made their cases to the Racine Bar Association during a forum Thursday at Dewey’s Restaurant, 600 Main St.
Incumbent Judge Jon Fredrickson, who was appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker in September, and challenger Jamie McClendon, who previously worked for the Racine County Public Defender’s Office and is now an attorney in private practice, answered questions from moderator Jillian Scheidegger, an attorney at Cafferty Law Office.
Fredrickson of Caledonia and McClendon of Racine are on ballots countywide for the April 2 general election. Circuit Court judges serve six-year terms.
Introductions
Fredrickson, in his opening statement, opted to dispel a few rumors, particularly about whether he’s “best buddies” with Walker.
“I’ve never donated to him and I met him once,” he said. In fact, Fredrickson note that his wife also happens to be the niece of former Democratic state Rep. Peter Barca, who is now the state secretary of revenue in the administration of Gov. Tony Evers.
Fredrickson’s wife grew up in Franksville and wanted to raise their children in the area, so the couple moved to Caledonia in 2012. Before being appointed judge, Fredrickson worked for a Milwaukee law firm.
“One of the best things for me in my career is being down here and getting to know people that are going in and out of the courtroom,” said Fredrickson. “Of course, sometimes you don’t want to see me but sometimes you do.”
As a judge, Fredrickson said he tries to be patient, kind and listen carefully while litigants are making their cases before him.
“I take very seriously my role to make sure the truth comes out,” he said. “You (attorneys) all work very hard to prepare your cases and I give you every opportunity — whether its longer than I’ve said or not, I’m constantly adjusting my schedule in family court; I have that luxury, some other courts don’t — to get to make sure you get to tell me exactly what you want to tell me.”
McClendon, who grew up in the Madison area, said that at the Public Defender’s Office, she’s earned a reputation for “taking on the clients that nobody wants.”
“What I believe is that, even if my clients are a hot mess, they still deserve to have someone who’s advocating for them,” McClendon said. “And so I have been known in the Public Defender’s Office (that) if there’s a client that is difficult, give them to Jamie because she’s able to deal with it.”
Through her experience with the juvenile court system, McClendon said she has grown more concerned about school expulsions and that she’s “lost count” of how many people under 23 she’s represented for possessing or shooting a firearm.
“That’s something I really want to focus on, is the juvenile court system and being able to work in the schools,” said McClendon. “Because I think that’s our best shot of lowering the crime rate in Racine and also keeping the community safe.”
Treatment courts
Scheidegger asked the candidates about what they thought of treatment courts and if they could see that model being expanded to include other issues. Racine County currently has treatment courts available for some drug-related offenses and cases involving veterans.
Fredrickson said he did not have first-hand experience with a treatment court and that it was not “in his wheelhouse” but he has heard “that they’re doing wonderful things with veterans court.”
“I’m a firm believer in the treatment courts and think from what I’ve read that they’re a positive part of the judicial system,” he said.
McClendon said she would like to see a treatment court established for domestic abuse cases because of the complexity of abuse and the opportunity for extended supervision of the family.
“If we can have that more specialized supervision that they have in drug court and veterans court (the court could) make sure that there’s certain things in place to make sure that the kids and victims are safe and that their decision to come back as a family was an educated and supported decision as opposed to a decision out of necessity or just out of the cycle of abuse,” said McClendon.
Pro Se
Scheidegger asked the candidates about people who decide to represent themselves instead of seeking counsel, a situation known in legal terms by the Latin phrase “pro se,” or on one’s own behalf.
McClendon said that she would advise people to seek counsel and educate them on the benefits of counsel but ultimately it’s their decision.
“I do understand that there are some that no matter what you say are going to want to represent themselves and you still have to be able to respect the fact that they think they can argue the best for themselves,” she said.
Fredrickson said that in court he has seen people represent themselves mainly because of poverty. In those situations, Fredrickson said he slows down the schedule for that case to give them more time to prepare and to make their case.
“It is my duty as a judge to make sure this process doesn’t steamroll anyone,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.