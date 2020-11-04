Chuck Wichgers retains Assembly seat in district that includes Waterford

Chuck Wichgers vowed to "continue to work for Wisconsin conservative ideals and principles" in his third term after Assembly District 83's race was called in his favor.
The result of the vote wasn't even close, with nearly 70% of voters backing the Republican Wichgers, who received 27,019 votes in total, vs. only 11,747 votes for challenger Alan DeYoung, a Democrat.
In a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, Wichgers said "Thank you all for your generous support for the election to my third term as your state representative. I will continue to work for Wisconsin conservative ideals and principles. God bless our state and our country moving forward," followed by three emojis, one of hands clasped in prayer, one of the U.S. flag, and one of a heart.
As Racine County goes, so has the country. That’s how it’s gone in the last seven presidential elections anyway. That isn’t to say that Racine County will be a perfect forecaster for the election this time around.
“I need an ID ‘cause I need to vote.” That’s what Geri Vash, 62, told a DMV employee two weeks ago. The last time Vash voted, it was for Ronald Reagan in 1984. She hasn’t been to the polls since. That changed Tuesday, when she cast a ballot for the first time in 36 years.
Vos, speaking over the phone with The Journal Times, said he was “so nervous” about the race considering how outspent his campaign was. Of approximately a million dollars in Democrats' ads and attack ads, Vos said “I am so gratified that the voters of Racine County saw through his BS.”
RobinVos.com is not being used to promote Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, but rather to attack him. Simultaneously, the Vos campaign circulated an ad that featured an altered photograph of Democrat Joel Jacobsen.
Asked if the city could raise the tax levy to offset the cost of health care for current and former employees, the voters gave a firm "No." An increase in the operating tax levy would have allowed the city to meet more of its obligations without a reduction in other services.
Spotlights locally, nationally and internationally have been on the U.S. presidential election, in which voting will conclude Tuesday. But there are more than another dozen races Racine County residents can weigh in on. Here's what they are: