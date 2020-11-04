 Skip to main content
Chuck Wichgers retains Assembly seat in district that includes Waterford
Chuck Wichgers vowed to "continue to work for Wisconsin conservative ideals and principles" in his third term after Assembly District 83's race was called in his favor.

The result of the vote wasn't even close, with nearly 70% of voters backing the Republican Wichgers, who received 27,019 votes in total, vs. only 11,747 votes for challenger Alan DeYoung, a Democrat.

In a Facebook post early Wednesday morning, Wichgers said "Thank you all for your generous support for the election to my third term as your state representative. I will continue to work for Wisconsin conservative ideals and principles. God bless our state and our country moving forward," followed by three emojis, one of hands clasped in prayer, one of the U.S. flag, and one of a heart.

Wichgers, a Muskego native and health care business owner, has been in office since 2017. District 83 includes the Waterford area of Racine County, where Wichgers received 5,506 votes to DeYoung's 2,209.

State Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, 83rd Assembly District

Wichgers
