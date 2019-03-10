UNION GROVE — A political newcomer is challenging incumbent Village President Mike Aimone in the upcoming spring election.
Steve Wicklund, a member of the village’s Community Development Authority and president of BSW Electric, is vying for the president seat. Aimone, a sales and process coach with State Farm, has been village president since 2007 and was a village trustee from 2004-07.
Voters will decide between the two April 2. The village president position pays $9,500 per year for the two-year term.
Both candidates sent written responses to a Journal Times questionnaire. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What motivated you to run for office?
Aimone: As a lifelong resident, I have seen firsthand the changes and growth of our community. I have chosen to live here and am proud to work with our Village Board and residents as we continue our proud history as we make decisions for the future of our community.
When I began as a trustee, I spent the first three years learning the workings of the village. This enabled me to get a better understanding through conversation with residents and past elected officials to create a working vision of what was needed in our community based on their input.
As village president for the past 12 years, we have accomplished much during very difficult economic times. It’s not a 9-to-5 job and my employer has been very supportive of my time commitment to the Village of Union Grove. Through teamwork, community involvement and my commitment, I look forward to continuing to serve as village president.
Wicklund: I believe I can offer a fresh perspective and attitude in regards to how our local government works. I’m very fortunate because in my line of work, I’m able to speak with folks from all walks of life right here in Union Grove. The biggest issue that comes up in conversation is that people don’t feel they are being listened to or have a voice that represents them.
A lot of candidates in Union Grove run unopposed and perhaps lose that connection to the people that they are pledged to represent. I believe there needs to be a very open and honest discussion with the community about what direction the Village Board wants to go and what direction residents want to go in regards to future development and how best to proceed, especially if the village is inserting itself into the deals presently being brokered. Whatever is decided upon needs to provide value to the taxpayer.
What issues are facing Union Grove, and how do you propose to work through them? What are your goals if elected?
Aimone: I continue to hold to the belief that it is the responsibility of not only the village president and board but also the citizens to have input on how we can balance growth while maintaining our small town charm and way of life.
Union Grove is currently being presented opportunities and challenges at an unprecedented pace. The village is fortunate to have a favorable location with proximity to Interstate 94, great schools, friendly neighborhoods and overall quality of life. It’s important that we protect these attractive amenities as we face future challenges.
Goals include: establishing a monthly newsletter highlighting past months meetings and upcoming meetings; completion of a five-year capital plan; holding community citizen planning sessions; addressing the need for a new Fire Department/Public Safety Building; the closing of a very successful TID 3, which will increase our tax increment in 2021; and creation of a new industrial business park.
Wicklund: Budget concerns are a high priority. I believe that Union Grove’s sewer and water infrastructure needs some attention in some areas. It’s just old and hasn’t been prioritized in the past. I understand that there is always a need for growth, but I think with Foxconn announcing that they are possibly scaling back a bit, we need to remain patient so that we don’t mistakenly overdevelop to meet a housing demand that may not exist.
I want to see improved communication and transparency between the elected officials and the community to make sure that the people paying the bills are being represented. I want to replace the cynicism with trust and get everyone working together. Getting information to the community is critical to help us process what the village government is proposing. Good communication builds a strong community.
