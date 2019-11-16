Candidate interested in open Racine aldermanic seat, no plans for filling announced yet

Leverson relocated to St. Petersburg, Fla., where he ran a small business consulting company and unsuccessfully ran for Florida’s 13th Congressional District seat in 2016. He said his small-business experience would be valuable on the City Council.

“There’s a lot of development going on so we want to have leadership with an understanding of that business mindset that’s going to be able to look at the many developments and good energy going on with Racine and put Racine in the best possible position going forward,” said Leverson.

Now that he has returned to Racine, Leverson continues to do business consulting for start-ups and, a veteran himself, processes Veterans’ Affairs claims. He was initially the treasurer of the recall campaign for Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson though he said he had to step away due to work.

Leverson had announced his candidacy early, in hope that Larrin’s seat would be filled before the 2020 election, but if that’s not the case he said he plans to run in April. As of Thursday he had not yet filed.

