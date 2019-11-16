Candidate interested in open Racine aldermanic seat, no plans for filling announced yet

RACINE — So far there’s no indication the city plans to fill Alderman Tracey Larrin’s 4th District seat before the April 7 election. But one prospective candidate has thrown his hat into the ring.
Wil Leverson issued a news release Thursday stating that he would seek the newly vacant 4th District seat. Larrin announced last Friday that she was resigning, effective immediately, from her position due to health concerns and a new job which interfered with her position on the council.
City Clerk Tara Coolidge said Thursday that she had not heard anything about filling Larrin’s seat before the 2020 election, but that could change.
Paperwork for the 2020 spring election is available at the City Clerk’s office for those who want to run.
All even-numbered aldermanic districts are up for election in 2020.
The deadline for most paperwork — registration statement, declaration of candidacy and nomination papers — is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Nomination papers cannot be circulated before Dec. 1.
4th District’s first candidate
Leverson is no stranger to politics. In 2009, in his first run for office, he unsuccessfully sought the 15th District seat Alderman Bob Mozol. That summer, then-Mayor John Dickert appointed him to the Racine Equal Opportunity and Fair Housing Committee.
Leverson relocated to St. Petersburg, Fla., where he ran a small business consulting company and unsuccessfully ran for Florida’s 13th Congressional District seat in 2016. He said his small-business experience would be valuable on the City Council.
“There’s a lot of development going on so we want to have leadership with an understanding of that business mindset that’s going to be able to look at the many developments and good energy going on with Racine and put Racine in the best possible position going forward,” said Leverson.
Now that he has returned to Racine, Leverson continues to do business consulting for start-ups and, a veteran himself, processes Veterans’ Affairs claims. He was initially the treasurer of the recall campaign for Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson though he said he had to step away due to work.
Leverson had announced his candidacy early, in hope that Larrin’s seat would be filled before the 2020 election, but if that’s not the case he said he plans to run in April. As of Thursday he had not yet filed.