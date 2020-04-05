You are the owner of this article.
Campaigning during COVID-19; Local candidates thrown a loop by coronavirus
Campaigning during COVID-19; Local candidates thrown a loop by coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — Denise Anastasio, who is running for the No. 4 seat on the Mount Pleasant Village Board, was considering holding an event at a coffee shop where constituents could stop by, talk with her and get to know her before the April 7 election.

“Before I decided whether or not I should do that, everything was shut down,” she said. “So that put that off my list.”

Her opponent, Willie Riley, said his campaign plans have also been scrapped.

“The knocking on doors and meeting people and shaking hands is no longer a viable thing to do,” Riley said.

Anastasio and Riley are political newcomers running for a vacant seat. Both said there’s only so much they can do to reach out to voters during social distancing. Both also said they’re not even sure if they want to, or they at least want to be cautious about how they proceed.

“What is most important is the safety of the people in the community,” said Riley. “It’s more important than me winning the trustee position.”

Spreading the word

Racine 12th District Alderman Henry Perez said he is doing his best to reach out to voters while respecting the Safer at Home order put forward by Gov. Tony Evers.

“I would have preferred a personal one on one, but this would be reckless at this junction in the spread of the virus,” said Perez. “My district is older, and so I would want to mitigate their risk as much as possible, and don’t want to put myself at risk either.”

Dennis Montey, who is running for the vacant 4th District seat in the City of Racine, said he’s still going door to door and trying to talk with voters.

“I am still out, placing door cards and talking with the occasional voter, at a distance, of course,” Montey stated by email.

Like many candidates, he is trying to connect with people electronically, using his Facebook page and email.

“I am getting a very good response using these methods,” he said.

His opponent, Edwin Santiago, said that instead of going door to door, he is reaching out through his social networks.

“The COVID-19 crisis has definitely thrown us a curve ball and we are in uncharted waters. But I’ve been trying to stay proactive by reaching out to voters via phone calls, social media, and mailers,” he said. “Luckily I have had support from family, friends, and neighbors in an effort to reach out to the constituents of District 4.”

When Anastasio ordered yard signs also received magnetic signs for her car.

“(Anastasio and her husband) go for a ride every day,” she said. “So I make sure my magnet signs are on my car when we drive around.”

Not top priority

It’s difficult for local races to get voters’ attention, even during a normal election year. Rochester Trustee Russ Kumbier said it’s even harder during the current pandemic and economic downturn.

“The election is very far down on the list of priorities for most people,” said Kumbier. “That is unfortunate, but that’s just the reality of how things are working this year.”

Rochester Trustee Chris Bennett, also seeking re-election, said campaigning hasn’t been a priority for him. He said he’s mostly been focused on how the village responds to the crisis.

“I reached the conclusion that I’m relying on my 11 years as an elected official and that goodwill that’ll carry me through this,” he said. “I have some name recognition and I have a record that folks can point to.”

Leslie Kinsey, who is a newcomer running for the Rochester Village Board, said that while the pandemic is currently all-consuming, voters need to think about the future when COVID-19 no longer affects every aspect of our lives.

“It is difficult to even make the election a focus right now as people are so intertwined with family, monitoring kids schooling at home, making sure they stay healthy and worrying about their careers,” she said via email. “As hard as it may seem, we need to try to look past this pandemic and focus on how we will continue after this is all over.”

Denise Anastasio

Willie Riley

Henry Perez

Dennis Montey, Racine City Council District 4 candidate

Edwin Santiago, Racine City Council District 4 candidate

Chris Bennett

