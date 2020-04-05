Campaigning during COVID-19; Local candidates thrown a loop by coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Denise Anastasio, who is running for the No. 4 seat on the Mount Pleasant Village Board, was considering holding an event at a coffee shop where constituents could stop by, talk with her and get to know her before the April 7 election.

“Before I decided whether or not I should do that, everything was shut down,” she said. “So that put that off my list.”

Her opponent, Willie Riley, said his campaign plans have also been scrapped.

“The knocking on doors and meeting people and shaking hands is no longer a viable thing to do,” Riley said.

Anastasio and Riley are political newcomers running for a vacant seat. Both said there’s only so much they can do to reach out to voters during social distancing. Both also said they’re not even sure if they want to, or they at least want to be cautious about how they proceed.

“What is most important is the safety of the people in the community,” said Riley. “It’s more important than me winning the trustee position.”

Spreading the word

Racine 12th District Alderman Henry Perez said he is doing his best to reach out to voters while respecting the Safer at Home order put forward by Gov. Tony Evers.