Campaigning during COVID-19; Local candidates thrown a loop by coronavirus

RACINE COUNTY — Denise Anastasio, who is running for the No. 4 seat on the Mount Pleasant Village Board, was considering holding an event at a coffee shop where constituents could stop by, talk with her and get to know her before the April 7 election.
“Before I decided whether or not I should do that, everything was shut down,” she said. “So that put that off my list.”
Her opponent, Willie Riley, said his campaign plans have also been scrapped.
“The knocking on doors and meeting people and shaking hands is no longer a viable thing to do,” Riley said.
Anastasio and Riley are political newcomers running for a vacant seat. Both said there’s only so much they can do to reach out to voters during social distancing. Both also said they’re not even sure if they want to, or they at least want to be cautious about how they proceed.
“What is most important is the safety of the people in the community,” said Riley. “It’s more important than me winning the trustee position.”
Spreading the word
Racine 12th District Alderman Henry Perez said he is doing his best to reach out to voters while respecting the Safer at Home order put forward by Gov. Tony Evers.
“I would have preferred a personal one on one, but this would be reckless at this junction in the spread of the virus,” said Perez. “My district is older, and so I would want to mitigate their risk as much as possible, and don’t want to put myself at risk either.”
Dennis Montey, who is running for the vacant 4th District seat in the City of Racine, said he’s still going door to door and trying to talk with voters.
“I am still out, placing door cards and talking with the occasional voter, at a distance, of course,” Montey stated by email.
Like many candidates, he is trying to connect with people electronically, using his Facebook page and email.
“I am getting a very good response using these methods,” he said.
His opponent, Edwin Santiago, said that instead of going door to door, he is reaching out through his social networks.
“The COVID-19 crisis has definitely thrown us a curve ball and we are in uncharted waters. But I’ve been trying to stay proactive by reaching out to voters via phone calls, social media, and mailers,” he said. “Luckily I have had support from family, friends, and neighbors in an effort to reach out to the constituents of District 4.”
When Anastasio ordered yard signs also received magnetic signs for her car.
“(Anastasio and her husband) go for a ride every day,” she said. “So I make sure my magnet signs are on my car when we drive around.”
Not top priority
It’s difficult for local races to get voters’ attention, even during a normal election year. Rochester Trustee Russ Kumbier said it’s even harder during the current pandemic and economic downturn.
“The election is very far down on the list of priorities for most people,” said Kumbier. “That is unfortunate, but that’s just the reality of how things are working this year.”
Rochester Trustee Chris Bennett, also seeking re-election, said campaigning hasn’t been a priority for him. He said he’s mostly been focused on how the village responds to the crisis.
“I reached the conclusion that I’m relying on my 11 years as an elected official and that goodwill that’ll carry me through this,” he said. “I have some name recognition and I have a record that folks can point to.”
Leslie Kinsey, who is a newcomer running for the Rochester Village Board, said that while the pandemic is currently all-consuming, voters need to think about the future when COVID-19 no longer affects every aspect of our lives.
“It is difficult to even make the election a focus right now as people are so intertwined with family, monitoring kids schooling at home, making sure they stay healthy and worrying about their careers,” she said via email. “As hard as it may seem, we need to try to look past this pandemic and focus on how we will continue after this is all over.”
Spring Election 2020: Election news, candidate profiles and more
It's part of a national campaign called Marsy's Law that has been challenged by defenders of the accused.
Voters in wards 16, 18 and 19, who normally would cast their ballot at Prince of Peace Church will instead be voting at Village Hall. Mount Pleasant may change some of its polling locations in the future.
Voters who normally cast their ballots and Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, will instead need to go to the Village DPW building. All other Mount Pleasant voters will need to go to Village Hall.
BURLINGTON — Out of concern for voters and poll workers, the City of Burlington announced on Wednesday that all city voters will need to go to…
WIND POINT — While some Wind Point residents have been inspired to run for trustee positions as write-in candidates for the April 7 election, …
RACINE COUNTY — Racine resident and incumbent Judge Lisa Neubauer is facing a challenge in the April 7 election for District II of the Wiscons…
WIND POINT — Some Wind Point residents are so upset by the Village Board’s decisions on the potential development of 4403 Main St. that they h…
Conservative Justice Daniel Kelly and Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky are vying for a full 10-year term on the state's high court.
Jody Spencer received more than double the amount of votes of the incumbent, David Cooke, in the primary election. Who will win the final election?
Yorkville and Union Grove will be offering curbside absentee voting and voter registration, the villages have announced.
BURLINGTON — The only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring is in District 1, where incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an Englis…
TOWN OF NORWAY — Longtime Town Supervisor Ralph Schopp faces an “in-house” challenge in the April 7 election for Town Board — one coming from …
YORKVILLE — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Yorkville Elementary School Board in the April 7 election.
UNION GROVE — Three village trustee positions on the Union Grove Village Board are up for election this year. But only one of those, for seat …
BURLINGTON — The two candidates remaining in the race for Racine County Board District 20 supervisor are both leaning on their past experience…
CALEDONIA — Longtime Caledonia board member Ron Coutts is looking to return to the Village Board, after being voted out while serving as villa…
RAYMOND — Keith Kastenson will face Stan Bugnacki in the April 7 election, competing for the third seat on the Raymond Village Board. Both hav…
RACINE — Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District is being challenged by Stacy Sheppard.
CALEDONIA — A political outsider is taking on a first-term incumbent in the race for trustee No. 2 on the Caledonia Village Board in the April…
RACINE — A current Racine County Board supervisor will defend his position against a former City of Racine alderman in the upcoming April 7 election.
RACINE — With longtime incumbent 8th District Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II bowing out this spring, his seat is up for grabs.
ROCHESTER — Four candidates are running for three open seats in the April 7 election for the Rochester Village Board. The term of office for e…
RACINE — Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District is running for a second term in the face of a challenge from Sam Peete, who sits on the De…
RACINE — The contest for Racine’s 4th Aldermanic District has gone from five candidates down to two — retired electrician and contractor Denni…
UNION GROVE — Two experienced School Board members and one newcomer are vying for two spots on the Union Grove High School Board in the April …
RACINE — In the Racine Unified School Board District 2 election on April 7, longtime board member and former teacher Dennis Wiser is up agains…
“Every student. Every school. Flat tax rate.” While the slogan is catchy, it’s not accurate.
RACINE — Racine Mayor Cory Mason is “wholeheartedly endorsing” the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum, that goes to votes …
TOWN OF WATERFORD — Contention on the west end of Racine County due to the possible incorporation of the Town of Waterford to become the Villa…
RACINE — While information regarding the April 7 referendum distributed by the Racine Unified School District promises a flat tax rate, that’s…
RACINE COUNTY — A longtime incumbent faces a first-time challenger in the race for the Racine County Board District 21 seat in the April 7 election.
MOUNT PLEASANT — The only contested Village of Mount Pleasant race in the April 7 election has a retired college dean facing off against someo…
Registered voters who sat out 2016 election are twice as likely to back a Democrat than Trump, WI poll says
Boosting turnout among registered voters who didn't vote in 2016 could spell trouble for President Donald Trump in key battleground states.
RACINE COUNTY — The race for the District 14 County Board seat, which includes the Foxconn development area, pits a vocal opponent of the Foxc…
The proposed amendment, which all of Wisconsin's voters will get to weigh in on this spring, is part of a nationwide effort known as Marsy's Law.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.