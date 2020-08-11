Caledonia's Roger Polack wins Tuesday primary to challenge Bryan Steil in November congressional race

RACINE COUNTY — With 93% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Roger Polack, an attorney from Caledonia, appeared to prevail in the Democratic primary to take on U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, in the Nov. 3 race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.
Polack, 37, who worked as an associate attorney on international arbitration and investigations before deciding to run for Congress, ran against Josh Pade, 40, a business consultant from Bristol, in Tuesday's primary.
As of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Polack had received a total of 22,967 votes or 58% of districtwide votes cast. Pade received 16,853 or 42%.
The district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, most of Walworth County and portions of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties.
As of 10:25 p.m., Racine County was reporting results from 45 of 69 precincts, or 65.2 percent of the precincts. At that point, Polack had amassed 5,305 votes in Racine County to Pade's 3,460.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting in Kenosha County, Polack defeated Pade, a resident of the county, by just 2 percent, 5,502 votes to 5,285.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Walworth County, Polack bested Pade 2,831 votes to 1957.
At 10 p.m. Tuesday, Polack was holding his sleeping 1-year-old at his brother's house, watching the results come in.
"I think the people of southeastern Wisconsin have spoken and they have chosen a candidate that is going to work hard to beat Bryan Steil in November and recognized that I have the experience to get this done," he said.
"I want to congratulate Josh Pade on running a good race and bringing issues to the forefront and helping me work to discuss those," he said. "I'm wishing him the best."
Polack will go on to face Steil, who will be defending his seat after his first term in Congress. Steil succeeded longtime representative and former speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who decided not to run for re-election in 2018. Polack said that a focus on his campaign's strategy moving forward will be organizing at the grassroots level.
"We've done that for the primary and will continue to for the general," he said.
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
