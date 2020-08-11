Caledonia's Roger Polack wins Tuesday primary to challenge Bryan Steil in November congressional race

"I think the people of southeastern Wisconsin have spoken and they have chosen a candidate that is going to work hard to beat Bryan Steil in November and recognized that I have the experience to get this done," he said.

"I want to congratulate Josh Pade on running a good race and bringing issues to the forefront and helping me work to discuss those," he said. "I'm wishing him the best."

Polack will go on to face Steil, who will be defending his seat after his first term in Congress. Steil succeeded longtime representative and former speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who decided not to run for re-election in 2018. Polack said that a focus on his campaign's strategy moving forward will be organizing at the grassroots level.

"We've done that for the primary and will continue to for the general," he said.

Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.

