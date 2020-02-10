Burlington's only contested race has 4 contenders

Kemper: It would be a great privilege to serve the same community I grew up in. I love working and living in Burlington and want to share that with others. It has been great watching the number of small businesses and recreational opportunities increase over the years. If I were elected, my priorities would be to continue to support that type of progress. I want to help create an inclusive community where all different beliefs and interests can work together for positivity. Burlington Proud!

Koenecke: As a parent of four children and whose family lives and works here, a homeowner and former government employee of almost 20 years, I realized that there isn’t an accurate representation of the people's needs and wants. Many decisions seem to be made in the best interest of a few instead of the good for all including the elderly, disabled, income challenged, people of color, youth, etc. I also believe a level of nepotism is going on. A city of this size should begin to move away from that. We can maintain a small-town feel albeit not at the expense of its citizens’ rights or tax payer money.