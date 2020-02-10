Burlington's only contested race has 4 contenders

BURLINGTON — The only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring is in District 1, where incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran, is facing three competitors: Casey Kemper, a school art teacher; Joann Koenecke, a civic volunteer; and highway maintenance worker Jonathan Schroeder.
The primary will be held on Feb. 18. The top two candidates will go on to the general spring election on April 7.
In Burlington, there are two aldermen for each of the city's four aldermanic districts; one elected in even years and the other in odd years. Aldermen are elected for two-year terms and earn $3,600 per year.
What motivated you to run for office and what would be your priorities if elected?
Meyer: I returned to Burlington — my hometown — after retiring from the Air Force in 2016. I've held the community dear to me because the people and values fueled my success. I wanted to serve in a significant way, so I ran for alderman. I've been involved in Downtown upgrades and will continue that effort as a priority. When the Rescue Squad's viability became questionable, my expertise in EMS and healthcare were an asset, and I will continue to monitor the new arrangement to improve our EMS capabilities. I'll assist my colleagues in making Burlington an attractive place for business, tourism, and new residents.
Kemper: It would be a great privilege to serve the same community I grew up in. I love working and living in Burlington and want to share that with others. It has been great watching the number of small businesses and recreational opportunities increase over the years. If I were elected, my priorities would be to continue to support that type of progress. I want to help create an inclusive community where all different beliefs and interests can work together for positivity. Burlington Proud!
Koenecke: As a parent of four children and whose family lives and works here, a homeowner and former government employee of almost 20 years, I realized that there isn’t an accurate representation of the people's needs and wants. Many decisions seem to be made in the best interest of a few instead of the good for all including the elderly, disabled, income challenged, people of color, youth, etc. I also believe a level of nepotism is going on. A city of this size should begin to move away from that. We can maintain a small-town feel albeit not at the expense of its citizens’ rights or tax payer money.
Schroeder: To make Burlington a better city and make it easier for residents to get a hold of alderman and get the issue resolved.