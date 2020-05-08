Burlington man running against Vos drops out because of 'really ugly and personal attacks'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — Robert Prailes had planned to run for office to try to lessen the divisions between his neighbors and Wisconsinites. But now the Burlington man is abandoning his campaign for the state Assembly because of those divisions and animosity.

Less than two weeks after Prailes announced he was running as a Democrat to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in Wisconsin’s 63rd District, Prailes has dropped out of the race.

“To all who have supported me and who were excited for a more positive and productive politics, I am truly sorry for letting you down,” Prailes, a contractor who described himself as a centrist and a moderate, said in a statement.

The reason he gave for dropping out was that his family has already “been the target of some really ugly and personal attacks" and that "I feel it is the best course of action for my family for me to step aside today, before things get worse,” according to a statement issued at noon Friday.

The statement did not say from whom the attacks came.