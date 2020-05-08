Burlington man running against Vos drops out because of 'really ugly and personal attacks'

BURLINGTON — Robert Prailes had planned to run for office to try to lessen the divisions between his neighbors and Wisconsinites. But now the Burlington man is abandoning his campaign for the state Assembly because of those divisions and animosity.
Less than two weeks after Prailes announced he was running as a Democrat to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in Wisconsin’s 63rd District, Prailes has dropped out of the race.
“To all who have supported me and who were excited for a more positive and productive politics, I am truly sorry for letting you down,” Prailes, a contractor who described himself as a centrist and a moderate, said in a statement.
The reason he gave for dropping out was that his family has already “been the target of some really ugly and personal attacks" and that "I feel it is the best course of action for my family for me to step aside today, before things get worse,” according to a statement issued at noon Friday.
The statement did not say from whom the attacks came.
On the day he announced his candidacy, April 30, Prailes said that most of his friends, even the more conservative ones, were supportive of his choice and that they would be voting for him. But he also told The Journal Times that he was immediately met with criticism from some who he had considered friends who chastised him for trying to unseat one of Wisconsin’s top conservatives.
"We are more separated than we have ever been before," Prailes said on April 30, adding that he wanted to run because he believes he has "an ability to unite people rather than an ability to divide people."
Vos has represented the 63rd District since 2005.
In Friday’s statement, Prailes said: “I quickly realized that I am not the type of person who thrives in this type of situation, and that I had not adequately prepared my family for the consequences that would arise from my candidacy. I started to feel like we were watching everything that we care about as a family and a community slip away, and I wasn’t going to be able to be myself on the campaign trail knowing that my family’s health and happiness could be jeopardized.”
The campaign said that it has already started the process to refund donations.
Prailes concluded by saying that he hopes someone else will choose to run, based on the positive responses he did received.
“I think the overwhelmingly positive response of the last week shows that there is a thirst for civility and service before self-interest that has been sorely lacking from our politics,” he said.
District 63 includes Burlington, Dover, Rochester, Union Grove and Yorkville, as well as portions of Burlington Township, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.
Vos won the 2018 election 16,775 votes to 10,705 against Joel Jacobsen, a Democrat.
