Burlington candidate subject of closed legal discussion, though no suit was filed

BURLINGTON — One of the four candidates running in the primary election for alderman of Burlington’s 1st District was the subject of a closed discussion of a potential defamation lawsuit, which the city decided not to pursue.
Joann Koenecke, who will be on the ballot for the Feb. 18 primary for the 1st District, was the subject of a closed session discussion of the Burlington City Council last week.
The agenda item read, “Discussion with City Attorney John Bjelajac regarding possible claims of defamation against Ms. Joann Koenecke, with respect to the City of Burlington and one or more of its employees.”
When the City Council went back into open session, no official action was taken regarding the agenda item.
In the email informing Koenecke about the council’s decision, Bjelajac wrote, “Please know, however, that we do stand ready to defend the City and its employees in the public arena, when and if necessary, but we are hoping that such will not be required.”
‘A complete accident’
Bjelajac stated he could not disclose the nature of the speech the city considered possibly defamatory and Koenecke said she’s never been told either. But she has a guess.
Koenecke organized a sexual assault awareness and resources event at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, on Jan. 22. The event was open to the public to educate on sexual violence including rape, domestic violence and human trafficking.
To promote the event, Koenecke created a social media post that listed the names of people convicted of sexual assault, some known nationally — such as Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby — and some known locally, such as former Racine Mayor Gary Becker and former Burlington Police Officer Matthew Baumhardt.
“Showing it could be anyone,” Koenecke said.
However, instead of writing Baumhardt’s name, she wrote another officer’s name whose last name also began with a B.
“I have cognitive issues with my disability so I just saw the (other officer’s last name), so I typed (the other officer’s name). I meant Baumhardt,” she said. “It was a complete and utter accident.”
Koenecke said that when she was contacted by Police Chief Mark Anderson by email about her error, she took the post down. About a week later, she learned that her name was on the City Council’s agenda.
Other accusations
While Keonecke thinks the post with the wrong name triggered the city’s actions, she does not believe that it was the only reason.
“I have a feeling they want to sue me because of other issues I bring up,” she stated. “Not this one.”
Keonecke has publicly accused a city official of parking a municipal vehicle in a handicapped parking space and stated that the doors to a public meeting were locked. The Journal Times is not including details about the claims because staff is unable to verify their accuracy.
When asked whether Keonecke thinks her public accusations could affect her ability to work with city officials if she were elected alderman, she said she didn’t believe so.
“On any one of these issues I have talked to people. I’ve had one-on-ones with quite a few of them,” said Koenecke. “I’m willing to discuss anything.”
Koenecke will be on the ballot for Burlington’s 1st District along with incumbent Alderman Teresa Meyer, Jonathan Schroeder and Casey Kemper, for the primary election scheduled for Feb. 18. The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the April 7 general election.