Burlington candidate subject of closed legal discussion, though no suit was filed

To promote the event, Koenecke created a social media post that listed the names of people convicted of sexual assault, some known nationally — such as Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby — and some known locally, such as former Racine Mayor Gary Becker and former Burlington Police Officer Matthew Baumhardt.

“Showing it could be anyone,” Koenecke said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

However, instead of writing Baumhardt’s name, she wrote another officer’s name whose last name also began with a B.

“I have cognitive issues with my disability so I just saw the (other officer’s last name), so I typed (the other officer’s name). I meant Baumhardt,” she said. “It was a complete and utter accident.”

Koenecke said that when she was contacted by Police Chief Mark Anderson by email about her error, she took the post down. About a week later, she learned that her name was on the City Council’s agenda.

Other accusations

While Keonecke thinks the post with the wrong name triggered the city’s actions, she does not believe that it was the only reason.

“I have a feeling they want to sue me because of other issues I bring up,” she stated. “Not this one.”