Burlington Area School Board: Incumbents survive primary

Two incumbents on the Burlington Area School Board received the most votes in a crowded Tuesday primary and will move on to the final ballot April 5.
Incumbent Barry Schmaling received the most votes with 1,165, closely followed by fellow incumbent Kevin Bird with 1,140.
Of the five challengers, two will move on: Ryan Mueller, who received 756 votes, and Aaron J. Melby, who received 705 votes.
Eliminated from contention are Tabitha Herbst, 399 votes; Mario Denoto, 320 votes; and Jim Bousman, 76 votes.
Judging by the vote totals, which saw high turnout for a school board primary election, Schmaling and Bird appear poised to hold onto their seats — but it will likely be close. The incumbents received 2,305 votes combined. The other five candidates combined received 2,256.
On the April 5 ballot, voters will elect two people to fill the seats currently held by Schmaling and Bird.
