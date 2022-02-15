 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Burlington Area School Board: Incumbents survive primary

  • 0

Two incumbents on the Burlington Area School Board received the most votes in a crowded Tuesday primary and will move on to the final ballot April 5.

Barry Schmaling, BASD School Board Candidate

Schmaling
Kevin Bird, BASD School Board Candidate

Bird

Incumbent Barry Schmaling received the most votes with 1,165, closely followed by fellow incumbent Kevin Bird with 1,140.

Ryan Mueller, BASD School Board Candidate

Mueller
Aaron Melby, BASD School Board Candidate

MELBY

Of the five challengers, two will move on: Ryan Mueller, who received 756 votes, and Aaron J. Melby, who received 705 votes.

Eliminated from contention are Tabitha Herbst, 399 votes; Mario Denoto, 320 votes; and Jim Bousman, 76 votes.

Judging by the vote totals, which saw high turnout for a school board primary election, Schmaling and Bird appear poised to hold onto their seats — but it will likely be close. The incumbents received 2,305 votes combined. The other five candidates combined received 2,256.

On the April 5 ballot, voters will elect two people to fill the seats currently held by Schmaling and Bird.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Tony Evers continues address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News