Bryan Steil wins re-election

YORKVILLE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil will keep his Congressional seat.
With not quite 90% of the votes counted, Steil had an unsurmountable lead over his challenger, Democrat Roger Polack, 178,304 votes to 96,219, as of late Tuesday night.
"We can celebrate this small victory tonight. But tomorrow and in the days and weeks and months ahead, we need to get to work," Steil said during an acceptance speech at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. "We want to get our lives back."
"I wish him success, in that I hope for success of the people of southeastern Wisconsin in his second term," Polack said in a phone call with The Journal Times after conceding the race.
With 72% of Racine County's votes counted, Steil had 46,336 Racine County votes, more than Polack's 31,974. Polack said that he expected those numbers "to tighten up more," but he knew the race was lost.
During Steil's acceptance speech, he stuck to his campaign message of seeking to help get Wisconsinites back to work amid the pandemic, as well as supporting law enforcement, particularly in the face of civil unrest in Kenosha.
Steil, a Janesville-native former University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member, became a Congressman two years ago after being endorsed by his predecessor, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, for whom Steil had been an aide.
Polack grew up in an underprivileged Racine family but later became an attorney and worked in counterintelligence in Afghanistan, helping U.S. troops uncover how terrorism was funded.
Steil’s campaign painted Polack as a Washington bureaucrat that was disconnected from his would-be district; Polack got some unfavorable press after it was revealed that he had listed his Washington D.C. home worth $1.3 million as his "principal residence."
Polack had hoped to become the first Democrat to win Wisconsin's First District since Peter Barca held the position from 1993-1995.
Polack’s campaign had tried to paint Steil as being “in the pocket” of corporate interests, since Steil accepted money from special interests groups. Polack, along with Kenosha-native/former Russ Feingold staffer Josh Pade who lost to Polack in the primary, had refused to accept special interest money out of the gate.
Now that this race is over, Polack says he doesn't know what is next for him. When asked what his plans are, Polack replied “I don’t know the answer to that. I’m going to let this race sink in ... We’re still in a state of crisis here in the United States.”
Steil had not shied away from supporting Donald Trump in campaigns and speeches, particularly as it related to calls for restoring "law and order" in Kenosha amid unrest following the Jacob Blake shooting. He was among the hundreds who cheered on the president at his Election Day Eve rally in Kenosha.
"The violence we saw in Kenosha must never happen again," Steil said.
Steil's district includes the entirety of Racine and Kenosha counties, and parts of surrounding counties in southeastern Wisconsin.
This story has been updated to reflect Steil's correct hometown, as well as the appropriate address for Route 20.
