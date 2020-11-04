Bryan Steil wins re-election: WITH VIDEO OF ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

YORKVILLE — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil will keep his Congressional seat.

With 98% of the votes counted early Wednesday morning, Steil had an unsurmountable lead over his challenger, Democrat Roger Polack, 220,563 votes to 139,497.

"We can celebrate this small victory tonight. But tomorrow and in the days and weeks and months ahead, we need to get to work," Steil said during an acceptance speech at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. "We want to get our lives back."

"I wish him success, in that I hope for success of the people of southeastern Wisconsin in his second term," Polack said in a phone call with The Journal Times after conceding the race.

With 100% of Racine County's votes counted, Steil had 59,327 Racine County votes, more than 14,000 voters ahead of Polack's 45,087 votes in the county.

During Steil's acceptance speech, he stuck to his campaign message of seeking to help get Wisconsinites back to work amid the pandemic, as well as supporting law enforcement, particularly in the face of civil unrest in Kenosha.