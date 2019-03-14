BURLINGTON — Todd Bauman, an incumbent alderman from the city’s 4th District and who has been on the City Council since 2013, is being challenged by Frank Korb, a high school art teacher, in the April 2 general election.
The other three Burlington aldermen up for re-election this year — Susan Kott of the 1st District, Bob Grandi of the 2nd District and Jon E. Schultz II of the 3rd District — are running unopposed.
Burlington aldermen serve two-year terms and receive an annual salary of $3,600. There are two aldermen for each of the city’s four aldermanic districts, with one seat from each district up for election in even and odd-numbered years.
Bauman and Korb advanced from the Feb. 19 primary election, in which candidate Art Gardner was eliminated from contention. The Journal Times reached out to the 4th District candidates to see if they wanted to revise their earlier responses that were printed before the primary in February. Bauman did not provide any updated comments, so information from his primary profile is included here.
What motivated you to run for office?
Bauman: I have been on City Council for the past six years because I wanted to serve the citizens of the City of Burlington. I am seeking my fourth term because I feel that I am a great asset to the citizens of the city.
Korb: I have been engaged in sharing my concerns, thoughts, and appreciation with our state and national representatives about working to make our state and country better for all. Through my many door to door, storefront, and listening session conversations, I have listened to many ideas and concerns of our residents and recognize the need for those thoughts to be shared and addressed. I see that now is time for me to represent and speak on their behalf to our local officials. I will work to be the ears and voice for our community.
What do you see as the most important issues in this race? And how would you, as alderman address those issues?
Bauman: I would say that the most important issue in this race is experience. The city has a variety of issues facing it in the coming years. My time on the council will allow me to hit these issues head on. Being a lifelong resident of Burlington, I have seen quite a bit of change. I believe that my time on the council helps me tackle any and all issues that face the city.
Korb: As alderman I will listen to, and amplify the voices of residents and bring their thoughts and concerns to the Common Council. I will work to help support strong business opportunities, growth, and relations within our community and surrounding communities. I will encourage the economic development of the city, from small storefronts to major manufacturing. I recognize the importance of the arts and benefits they bring to our community. I will continue to advocate for them in our schools and community, and work to unite our organizations. I will provide a community-centered voice for decisions that affect our schools and organizations in our community.
