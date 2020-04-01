April 7 election will not be delayed, federal judge indicates

MADISON — A federal judge signaled Wednesday that he won't postpone or make any major changes to Wisconsin's presidential primary to alleviate concerns that voters and poll workers could contract the coronavirus.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and others had called for the election to be delayed because of COVID-19. Mason wanted to both reschedule the election and allow it to be carried out entirely by mail.

"How, in the midst of a statewide coronavirus ‘stay at home’ order, do we simultaneously encourage millions of people to go out on April 7, stand in lines in close proximity, and cast a vote? There does not appear to be a safe way to conduct both of these activities simultaneously," Mason wrote in an open letter last week.

Gov. Tony Evers previously indicated he would have liked to have sent mail-in ballots to every registered voter in Wisconsin, but was rebuked by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who called that idea an "invitation for voter fraud."