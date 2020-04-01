April 7 election will not be delayed, federal judge indicates

MADISON — A federal judge signaled Wednesday that he won't postpone or make any major changes to Wisconsin's presidential primary to alleviate concerns that voters and poll workers could contract the coronavirus.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and others had called for the election to be delayed because of COVID-19. Mason wanted to both reschedule the election and allow it to be carried out entirely by mail.
"How, in the midst of a statewide coronavirus ‘stay at home’ order, do we simultaneously encourage millions of people to go out on April 7, stand in lines in close proximity, and cast a vote? There does not appear to be a safe way to conduct both of these activities simultaneously," Mason wrote in an open letter last week.
Gov. Tony Evers previously indicated he would have liked to have sent mail-in ballots to every registered voter in Wisconsin, but was rebuked by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who called that idea an "invitation for voter fraud."
“If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can’t without violating state law," Evers said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "I’ve asked the Legislature to do its part to ensure a fair and safe election and I hope we can get some clarity as soon as possible. The bottom line is that we have to keep folks safe and we have to make sure everyone who wants to vote has the opportunity to make their voice heard."
A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows 51% of respondents support delaying the election, while 44% say it should be held as scheduled. The poll of 813 registered Wisconsin voters was conducted between March 24 and Sunday. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
The decision
U.S. District Judge William Conley told attorneys for the Democratic National Committee and a host of liberal-leaning groups that they haven't shown how the pandemic has truly hampered people's voting rights. He said infections look ready to spike in Wisconsin but Evers, a Democrat, and Republican legislative leaders have not wanted to to stop the election.
“I'm not sure it's my place to to assume the steps taken by the state or not taken by the state is an impingement on an individual's right to vote. That's what I'm struggling with," Conley said.
Tuesday's election includes the state's presidential primary, a state Supreme Court race, state Appellate Court races, school referendums in Racine and Milwaukee and hundreds of local races.
Other states have postponed their spring elections as the coronavirus spreads. Wisconsin poll workers have been quitting in droves; more than 100 municipalities lack enough staffers to run even a single polling site. In Racine County, voting has limited to one or two locat
Evers has called for moving to an all-mail basis but Republican lawmakers want the election go forward as scheduled. Both governor and legislators have said they're worried about leaving local offices vacant indefinitely since most local officials' terms end later this month. Evers on Tuesday said he plans to deploy National Guard soldiers to staff undermanned polling sites.
“I think we are up to the task and it sounds like (the election is) going to get done,” Scott Fitzgerald, the state Senate's Republican majority leader, said.
Those who wanted a delay
Their stance has rankled Democrats and their allies. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined a chorus of complaints Wednesday, issuing a statement saying the election should be delayed.
The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and a number of liberal-leaning groups (including two labor unions and the League of Women Voters) have filed three federal lawsuits that seek to postpone in-person voting until Evers' stay-at-home order expires April 24 and extend the deadline for filing absentee ballots to June 2; the current deadline is 8 p.m. on election night. The filings also seek to lift requirements that absentee voters include copies of photo ID with their ballot applications and absentee voters get witnesses to sign their ballots.
Conley told the groups' attorneys during a hearing that he personally doesn't think it's a good idea to continue the election as scheduled, especially since it appears Wisconsin is on the cusp of an exponential increase in infections. But he said he's reluctant to trump Evers and the Legislature's decision to go forward. He said he would need evidence that the entire election has been undermined and no one will know that until Election Day.
He pointed out that more than a million people have requested absentee ballots so far and hinted he might be willing to extend the deadline for getting absentee ballots to local clerks from Election Day to April 13. But asking to lift voter ID requirements is “a reach” and all people need to upload a copy is a smartphone, the judge said. As far as suspending the witness requirement, the attorneys haven't shown a large group of people lack anyone who can act as one, he said.
Conley didn't issue a formal ruling, however. It's unclear when that may come.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
