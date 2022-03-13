Appointee faces a challenge for the RUSD District One seat

RACINE — A recently appointed incumbent seeks to retain her seat from a newcomer in the Racine Unified School Board District One election.
Tonya Evans, appointed by current members of the School Board to fill the vacant District One seat in December, is being challenged by Theresa Villar. The election is April 5.
District One is the southernmost School Board district. It includes Sturtevant and much of southern Mount Pleasant.
The candidates were asked the same series of questions. Their answers are below.
If elected, what would you like your impact on the School Board to be?
EVANS: It is my desire to accomplish the following if voted to remain on the RUSD Board of Education representing District 1:
- Develop stronger school & community collaborations.
- Develop a plan that will aid in recruiting, hiring and retaining diverse and representative district staff.
- Find solutions that will result in more inclusive and positive school environments that are conducive to learning and working, safely.
- Develop transparent accountability standards for the one employee of the board, the superintendent.
People are also reading…
VILLAR: I would like to see the public become more engaged with the school board and with the district. I want to listen to the concerns of all the stakeholders in the district (faculty, staff, administration, parents, students, community members, business owners, and many others) and to help us all listen to each other so that we can work together for the betterment of our children's education.
I would also like to bring a trauma-informed perspective to our discussions about how to address the significant behavior issues in a few of our RUSD schools.
What would you like to see changed in the school district?
EVANS: RUSD must correct the extremely low achievement/graduation rate for students of color. Until RUSD makes some significant changes in how ALL children achieve, it will continue to remain a “challenged” district. Concurrently, RUSD needs a stronger communication plan. It must elevate its communication to be more than the provision of information. Communication must be transparent. It should include education and explanation about why certain decisions are made and how those decisions are for the ultimate good of the students. It must also be open to discussion with those that have varied points of view.
VILLAR: We desperately need greater mental health resources for our students who struggle with behavioral/mental health issues with the goal of reducing the number of suspensions and expulsions, and so that all our children feel safe at school. We also need to offer more training for our faculty and staff in trauma-informed care, as well as more support for our faculty such as increased pay, salary step increases, increased support staff, and other supports.
And we need to find a way to increase the academic performance of many of our students. This issue of academic performance is very complex and is impacted by so many factors. I know that many of our teachers and administrators are working hard and trying various innovations to help improve academic performance. Some of these efforts are showing some signs of success. We can't let up. We must keep academic performance as a top priority in the district.
What is currently going well in the school district?
EVANS: RUSD must correct the extremely low achievement/graduation rate for students of color. Until RUSD makes some significant changes in how ALL children achieve, it will continue to remain a “challenged” district. Concurrently, RUSD needs a stronger communication plan. It must elevate its communication to be more than the provision of information. Communication must be transparent. It should include education and explanation about why certain decisions are made and how those decisions are for the ultimate good of the students. It must also be open to discussion with those that have varied points of view.
VILLAR: RUSD has some real strengths that need to be celebrated. We have quite a few schools that are performing well where faculty, administration and parents work well together and where students are proud to call the school their own. The Academies of Racine are also exploring some innovative projects such as Educators Credit Union opening a branch in Horlick High School that will be run by students. Another relatively new program is an education internship that allows high school students to experience education internships in our elementary schools. If those students go on to get a degree in education in college, they are given a letter of intent guaranteeing them a teaching position here in RUSD. These are just a few examples of how our schools are successfully working to meet the needs of our students as well as our community.
Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)
2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.
Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders.
Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.
"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid.
The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.
GOP leaders plan to sign the measure on Friday, effectively eliminating Evers' emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, which has stood since July.
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.
Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Racine County Republican, requested Gov. Tony Evers lower the U.S. and Wisconsin flags on state buildings across the state in honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at 70 after a battle with cancer.
The majority of the replies to Vos' tweet have been negative, with several recounting Limbaugh's "AIDS Updates" in which he would celebrate the deaths of AIDS victims in the 1990s.
Some Republicans have previously criticized Evers for raising the gay pride flag in June of 2019, calling it "divisive."