Appointee faces a challenge for the RUSD District One seat

RACINE — A recently appointed incumbent seeks to retain her seat from a newcomer in the Racine Unified School Board District One election.

Tonya Evans, appointed by current members of the School Board to fill the vacant District One seat in December, is being challenged by Theresa Villar. The election is April 5.

District One is the southernmost School Board district. It includes Sturtevant and much of southern Mount Pleasant.

The candidates were asked the same series of questions. Their answers are below.

If elected, what would you like your impact on the School Board to be?

EVANS: It is my desire to accomplish the following if voted to remain on the RUSD Board of Education representing District 1:

Develop stronger school & community collaborations.

Develop a plan that will aid in recruiting, hiring and retaining diverse and representative district staff.

Find solutions that will result in more inclusive and positive school environments that are conducive to learning and working, safely.

Develop transparent accountability standards for the one employee of the board, the superintendent.

VILLAR: I would like to see the public become more engaged with the school board and with the district. I want to listen to the concerns of all the stakeholders in the district (faculty, staff, administration, parents, students, community members, business owners, and many others) and to help us all listen to each other so that we can work together for the betterment of our children's education.

I would also like to bring a trauma-informed perspective to our discussions about how to address the significant behavior issues in a few of our RUSD schools.

What would you like to see changed in the school district?

EVANS: RUSD must correct the extremely low achievement/graduation rate for students of color. Until RUSD makes some significant changes in how ALL children achieve, it will continue to remain a “challenged” district. Concurrently, RUSD needs a stronger communication plan. It must elevate its communication to be more than the provision of information. Communication must be transparent. It should include education and explanation about why certain decisions are made and how those decisions are for the ultimate good of the students. It must also be open to discussion with those that have varied points of view.

VILLAR: We desperately need greater mental health resources for our students who struggle with behavioral/mental health issues with the goal of reducing the number of suspensions and expulsions, and so that all our children feel safe at school. We also need to offer more training for our faculty and staff in trauma-informed care, as well as more support for our faculty such as increased pay, salary step increases, increased support staff, and other supports.

And we need to find a way to increase the academic performance of many of our students. This issue of academic performance is very complex and is impacted by so many factors. I know that many of our teachers and administrators are working hard and trying various innovations to help improve academic performance. Some of these efforts are showing some signs of success. We can't let up. We must keep academic performance as a top priority in the district.

What is currently going well in the school district?

VILLAR: RUSD has some real strengths that need to be celebrated. We have quite a few schools that are performing well where faculty, administration and parents work well together and where students are proud to call the school their own. The Academies of Racine are also exploring some innovative projects such as Educators Credit Union opening a branch in Horlick High School that will be run by students. Another relatively new program is an education internship that allows high school students to experience education internships in our elementary schools. If those students go on to get a degree in education in college, they are given a letter of intent guaranteeing them a teaching position here in RUSD. These are just a few examples of how our schools are successfully working to meet the needs of our students as well as our community.

Tonya Evans AGE: 55 ADDRESS: 8700 Citadel Terrace, Sturtevant PAST OFFICE HELD: None, however, I was voted by the board to complete the term of the recently vacated seat. OCCUPATION: Bureau Director of Milwaukee Enrollment Services for the State of Wisconsin HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: I am a proud graduate of Grambling State University, an HBCU, with a bachelor's in English/Liberal Arts, and I have a master's in Science Administration with an emphasis in Public Administration from Central Michigan University COMMUNITY SERVICE: Member, Sunday School Teacher, Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church

Member, Professional Women’s Network for Service, Inc.

Member, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Theresa Villar AGE: 55 MUNICIPALITY: Sturtevant PAST OFFICE HELD: None OCCUPATION: Attorney at Racine's District Attorney office HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Law degree from Marquette Law School COMMUNITY SERVICE: Member of Kiwanis of West Racine and Kiwanis International

