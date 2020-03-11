And then there were two; Montey and Santiago vie for 4th District Racine City Council seat

RACINE — The contest for Racine’s 4th Aldermanic District has gone from five candidates down to two — retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey and contractor Edwin Santiago.
The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job which conflicts with city meetings. Initially there were five candidates, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.
Out of the four on the Feb. 18 primary ballot, Montey and Santiago were the top two finishers. Montey finished with 96 votes, followed closely by Santiago with 90.
Montey has run for public office before. Santiago is a political newcomer. They will face off on April 7.
The 4th District is located just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.
City Council seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,899.88.
What motivated you to run for public office?
Montey: I have always felt a need to give back to the community and I have lived a life of service to others. Our city is at a tipping point. Debt has continually escalated. Spending has increased at an astronomical rate. The City Council is comprised of a super majority representing the mayor’s party. Any fair legislative body must contain those of differing opinions so that decisions can be made representing all residents.
Santiago: I had never imagined myself as a politician. However, when facing situations such as the Machinery Row controversy, being ranked as the second worst city in the country for African Americans, and having lived in District 4 for over seven years witnessing the hardships of my friends and neighbors, I made the choice to step up and be a leader for my community. People are fed up with politicians that are lazy, corrupt, immoral and connected to political dynasties. We need average citizens with more diverse perspectives to represent our diverse city. I’m running because in a city that is comprised of over 25% Latinx people, we have had only one Latino council member in Racine’s 164-year history. I’m running because I love to help people. I am running so that my children can say their dad did everything possible to improve their quality of life.
What do you see as the primary issues facing the city at this time and how would you approach those issues as alderman?
Montey: Skyrocketing debt and taxes/fees, lack of employment, decaying housing stock and our youth who have difficulty finding any future here.
Santiago: Although there are many issues plaguing our city at the moment, I believe the most crucial issue is a human one. The fact that our city has been named the second worst city in the country for African Americans should be a call to action. The quality of life for our citizens should be our top priority and the city must take action to correct this. The only way I see to remedy the situation is by working directly with the public. The city must foster better relations between the African American community and law enforcement. As an alderman, I intend to work with Police Chief Howell as a liaison to the community. I would work with the community to organize youth programs and search high and low for funds. I believe we can make strides as a community if we get organized and look out for our own.
The city entered the 2020 budget process with a $5 million deficit. What do you think about the way the City Council decided to address the deficit? Given its limited resources, what do you think should be prioritized in the city’s budget?
Montey: Current aldermen have forfeited their responsibility to create and edit the budget. Administration has determined the priorities and increases with little or no discussion, the budget was rubber stamped. This must change. An austerity plan should be put into place, cutting wherever possible. The first reaction should not be further cuts in services.
Santiago: The reality is that when facing a $5 million deficit, the money is going to have to come from the citizens. No one likes to spend more money, and it is especially frustrating when the reasons we’re in a deficit are no fault of any one constituent, but rather the poor management of our local government. The city has chosen to cover costs by increasing various types of permits and fees, as well as the new landlord program.
Being a landlord myself, I have to say I’m not particularly crazy about all of the details of the the program, and the increased fees/permits. But I do understand the reasons for them. Although funds are limited, we must continue to improve the infrastructure and overall aesthetic of the city. I believe that if we work to become a city known for being “easy to do business with” and advertise ourselves as “tiny house friendly,” in conjunction with the “smart city label,” we may be able to attract young professionals to the area, fill vacant parcels, and expand the tax base. This will take time, but we’ve got o start thinking outside of the box.
