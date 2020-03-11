And then there were two; Montey and Santiago vie for 4th District Racine City Council seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santiago: I had never imagined myself as a politician. However, when facing situations such as the Machinery Row controversy, being ranked as the second worst city in the country for African Americans, and having lived in District 4 for over seven years witnessing the hardships of my friends and neighbors, I made the choice to step up and be a leader for my community. People are fed up with politicians that are lazy, corrupt, immoral and connected to political dynasties. We need average citizens with more diverse perspectives to represent our diverse city. I’m running because in a city that is comprised of over 25% Latinx people, we have had only one Latino council member in Racine’s 164-year history. I’m running because I love to help people. I am running so that my children can say their dad did everything possible to improve their quality of life.

What do you see as the primary issues facing the city at this time and how would you approach those issues as alderman?

Montey: Skyrocketing debt and taxes/fees, lack of employment, decaying housing stock and our youth who have difficulty finding any future here.