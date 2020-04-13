All Caledonia incumbents win their elections, Village Board to remain unchanged

CALEDONIA — Incumbent trustees Fran Martin and Dale Stillman held off challenges from former Village President Ron Coutts and Marc Silverman, respectively, to ensure the makeup of the Caledonia Village Board will remain unchanged.
Although voting concluded on April 7, the results were first released Monday evening.
Martin and Stillman
One of the races was relatively close. The other was not.
Martin, a retired attorney who has been on the board since 2018, received 3,893 votes, 404 more than Coutts' 3,489. Coutts had previously served as an elected official in the village and former Town of Caledonia for a combined 20 years.
Martin said that she thinks the reason Caledonia voters stuck with her was because "I have made it a point since I was elected to include citizens' input and to lobby for more citizen input and not less, unlike some of my fellow trustees."
She added that she thinks it's a good thing she was re-elected because it will ensure that the board will not be entirely comprised of white men.
"I don't know whether people value the diversity, but I value the diversity. It's very well documented that the best decisions are made when there are varied viewpoints," Martin said.
Stillman, a retired production manager who has been on the board for two years, received 4,234 votes compared to Silverman's 2,832 votes, a difference of more than 1,400 votes.
Silverman, a retired controls engineer, was prompted to run after the controversy over the planned Culver's restaurant at highways 31 and 38.
"I vote for things that I think the village wants, not just what just a few people want," Stillman said of his tenure with the Village Board; he was first elected in 2018.
As to why he believes voters re-elected him, Stillman said: "I think because I'm true to my word, and when people call me they can expect a response from me."
The third incumbent whose term is expiring, Lee Wishau, ran unopposed and won more than 98.7% of the vote.
Trustee seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,600.
