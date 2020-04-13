All Caledonia incumbents win their elections, Village Board to remain unchanged

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALEDONIA — Incumbent trustees Fran Martin and Dale Stillman held off challenges from former Village President Ron Coutts and Marc Silverman, respectively, to ensure the makeup of the Caledonia Village Board will remain unchanged.

Although voting concluded on April 7, the results were first released Monday evening.

Martin and Stillman

One of the races was relatively close. The other was not.

Martin, a retired attorney who has been on the board since 2018, received 3,893 votes, 404 more than Coutts' 3,489. Coutts had previously served as an elected official in the village and former Town of Caledonia for a combined 20 years.

Martin said that she thinks the reason Caledonia voters stuck with her was because "I have made it a point since I was elected to include citizens' input and to lobby for more citizen input and not less, unlike some of my fellow trustees."

She added that she thinks it's a good thing she was re-elected because it will ensure that the board will not be entirely comprised of white men.

"I don't know whether people value the diversity, but I value the diversity. It's very well documented that the best decisions are made when there are varied viewpoints," Martin said.