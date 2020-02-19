After Tuesday's primary, who's going on to the April 7 election in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A total of 21,046 votes were cast in Racine County on Tuesday's primary election and produced a mixed bag of results, including some wide-margin first-place finishes and some tight races.
Following is who's moving on to the general election on Tuesday, April 7. The results remain unofficial until a canvass of results by the County Board of Canvass scheduled for Feb. 25.
Racine County Board
One race to watch will be Racine County Board District 5, where David Cooke, current vice chairman of the Racine County Board, narrowly survived a primary challenge Tuesday by a mere 20 votes, for a total of 241.
But that total was not even half of the tally of the top finisher, retired U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and labor activist Jody Spencer, who received 525 votes on Tuesday.
Eliminated from contention was Phil DeHahn, an electrician with Racine Unified School District from Mount Pleasant, who tallied 221 votes.
District 5 includes part of the northwestern portion of the City of Racine and adjacent parts of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant.
In County Board District 20, longtime incumbent Thomas Pringle had an easier time clearing the primary with 614 votes. He will face former Burlington alderman and state legislative candidate Joel Jacobsen, who came in second with 306 votes on Tuesday.
Eliminated from contention on Tuesday was Rochester Village Trustee Doug Webb, who collected 257 votes.
District 20 encompasses the north part of Burlington and part of Rochester.
There are another five contested races on the Racine County Board scheduled for April 7:
- In District 3, incumbent Monte Osterman of Racine is being challenged by former Racine alderman Steve Smetana;
- Colin McKenna and Eric Hopkins, both from Racine, will vie for the District 9 seat;
- Jason Eckman of Sturtevant and Kim Mahoney of Mount Pleasant will compete for the District 14 seat;
- In District 19, incumbent Thomas Hincz from the Town of Waterford is being challenged by Scott Burns, also from the Town of Waterford; and
- In District 21, incumbent Supervisor Mike Dawson of Burlington is being challenged by Judi Adams.
County supervisors serve two-year terms and earn a base salary of $7,000 annually. Once supervisors take office, they will elect a board chairman and vice chairman with salaries of $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.
Racine City Council
The top two finishers in the District 4 primary in the City of Racine were almost neck-and-neck in Tuesday's results.
You have free articles remaining.
Retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey finished first with 96 votes while general contractor Edwin Santiago Jr. received 90. Montey has run for public office before but Santiago is a political newcomer. The two are set to face each other in the April 7 election for Racine's 4th Aldermanic District.
Other contested Racine races on April 7 include:
- The 8th District with candidates Mac Platt and Marcus West;
- The 10th District where incumbent Alderman Carrie Glenn is being challenged by Sam Peete, who sits on the city's Planning, Heritage and Design Commission; and
- The 12th District where incumbent Henry Perez is being challenged by Stacy Sheppard who serves on the Board of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services.
Aldermen seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,899.88.
Burlington City Council
Incumbent District 1 Alderman Theresa Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran, came in first with 89 votes Tuesday's in a four-way race for her seat. She will face Casey Kemper, a school art teacher who came in second with 68 votes.
Eliminated from contention were: Jonathan Schroeder, a highway maintenance worker, who came in third with 65 votes; and Joann Koenecke, a civic volunteer, who finished last with 55 votes.
District 1 is the only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring. Mayor Jeannie Hefty, Municipal Judge Kelly Iselin and Aldermen Ryan Heft, Steven Rauch and Tom Preusker are all running unopposed.
Yorkville School Board
Voters Tuesday narrowed the field of candidates for Yorkville School Board by one. The four top finishers in Tuesday's primary will now advance to the April 7 general election where voters will choose two for open board seats.
The top two finishers on Tuesday were former longtime board member Dave Callewaert, who finished first with 225 votes and marketing executive Lori Christiansen, who came in second with 174 votes.
Incumbent 12-year board member Jeff Gruhn came in third with 160 votes. Construction manager Scott Nelson rounded out the pack of candidates advancing with 140 votes.
Eliminated from contention was Amy Malate, a stay-at-home mom, who collected 84 votes. Incumbent board member Sara Jamison did not run for re-election.
School board members serve two-year terms and earn $2,000 annually.