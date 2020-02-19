After Tuesday's primary, who's going on to the April 7 election in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A total of 21,046 votes were cast in Racine County on Tuesday's primary election and produced a mixed bag of results, including some wide-margin first-place finishes and some tight races.

Following is who's moving on to the general election on Tuesday, April 7. The results remain unofficial until a canvass of results by the County Board of Canvass scheduled for Feb. 25.

Racine County Board

One race to watch will be Racine County Board District 5, where David Cooke, current vice chairman of the Racine County Board, narrowly survived a primary challenge Tuesday by a mere 20 votes, for a total of 241.

But that total was not even half of the tally of the top finisher, retired U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and labor activist Jody Spencer, who received 525 votes on Tuesday.

Eliminated from contention was Phil DeHahn, an electrician with Racine Unified School District from Mount Pleasant, who tallied 221 votes.

District 5 includes part of the northwestern portion of the City of Racine and adjacent parts of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant.