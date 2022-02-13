After recent attention due to library book removals, Raymond school board election looms

RAYMOND — Six candidates vying for two open seats in the Raymond School District school board election on a crowded ballot.

Incumbent Janell Wise seeks to continue in her role on the School Board while Jillian Berman, Art Binhack, Alison Ebert, Gwen Keller and Tonya Martin try to unseat her or claim the other open seat.

The primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 15, with early voting already underway. Whichever two candidates get the fewest votes in the primary will not have their name appear in the final election ballot April 5, while the remaining four will have their names appear on the final ballot and can be elected to the two open seats.

Each candidate was asked a set of questions, with one answer appearing in today’s Journal Times and the other appearing in a longer version of this story at JournalTimes.com.

Recently, three books were removed from the Raymond School District library. How do you view students’ intellectual freedoms and the decision to remove the books?

BERMAN: Children should have unfettered access to age-appropriate literary material of differing viewpoints. Parents should also have the right to bring up concerns. Parental involvement utilizing permission slips, updating policies and maintaining transparency could be the compromise to banning books. It’s not the school board’s role to determine what is or isn’t appropriate for one’s child. What is right for one child may not be right for another. Books chosen for the library are vetted and reviewed by professionals with children’s development in mind. With that understanding, it’s each family’s responsibility, not the school board’s, to determine what is appropriate for their individual child.

BINHACK : Raymond is an Elementary School, K through 8th grade. The School Library in the Young Adult Section had purchased and housed these three books, using public money. Young adults ages range from 11-years-old to 15 or so.

I believe books which contain profanity, including the “F-word” over 50 times, also the “S-word” and the “A-word” multiple times. Profanity is inappropriate for these ages. Books with violence were also found in the library and also are inappropriate.

Parents can purchase these books inexpensively. “All American Boys” is $4.19 on-line. Rather than forcing taxpayers to buy profanity, for children.

EBERT: I believe that it is a parent’s choice to censor what they would like for their children to read. I feel that if parents do not want their children to be able to check out books from the young adult selection they should do that. I do not feel it is the school board’s obligation to determine what my child is able to read or not read.

KELLER: Raymond Elementary serves children K-8 with open library access. Some books explore/discuss drug use, alcohol, sexual assault and profanity, eg. “All American Boys” has F-word 50 times. Our school requires parental permission to view movies above a PG rating. The school board is currently reviewing young adult book guidelines to ensure they’re age-appropriate for our students but, international movie and societal ratings already exist to prevent exposing evolving minds to age-inappropriate profanity, violence, sexual content and mature subjects, without direct parental supervision. Why would we want Raymond to ignore standards, especially where parents can’t directly supervise their children’s choices?

MARTIN: I believe that parents should have the ability to impact their children’s access to books and love that Raymond school already has parameters in place to support those parents’ decisions. What may be right for my family and I may not be right for another family and I respect that. I am pleased that the school allows this freedom and feel that they have my child’s best interest in mind.

WISE: I don’t believe that students’ intellectual freedoms were negatively impacted by removing these books. I was only a part of a decision to remove 1 of the 3 books as a School Board member. I read the book, researched the age appropriateness of the book for our school, discussed with educators, reviewed how it aligned to our existing policies and procedures to determine my stance on “All American Boys”. Kids have so much access to information and books these days that if parents deem appropriate, they can—with a click of a button or visit to a library—have access to these materials.

Why are you running for school board?

BINHACK: I am concerned about the curriculum and materials in our school today. It was surprising to see significant profanity, violence and politics available to young students. And it seems to be a National trend in our Publicly Funded Schools.

I am also concerned about the lack of transparency about the current School Referendum. The Referendum Survey, mailed in November 2021, contained descriptions about proposed projects and tax consequences. But did not include the tax impact if the Referendum is rejected, which is estimated to reduce property taxes by $240 per $100,000 of Fair Market Value.

EBERT: I think the addition of an educator would provide practical, actionable perspectives and tools to ensure our choices positively affect our children, families, school staff, and truly our community’s future. If elected, I promise to ensure our children’s learning is number one priority. As a mother myself, I know that we share a common hope: that ALL of our children are represented and cared for, and that ALL of their learning needs are supported. I promise to seek out and listen to ALL viewpoints of you, the Raymond community, as I’d be representing every family in this very special place.

BERMAN: I’ve always valued education and this is a way for me to contribute in my community. I will serve and uphold the moral and ethical values expressed in Raymond School’s Mission Statement. I will be a fiscally responsible, open minded, education focused warrior for our children and our community. I want to ensure every student has a safe place to learn and flourish where they feel welcomed and can meet their full potential. My commitment is in keeping Raymond School the gem of the village and an award-winning school both the Raymond community and most importantly our kids can be proud of.

KELLER: I’m proud of my community and passionate about our school! With more than 20 years’ experience in Human Resources, I see what characteristics make someone successful in their career and life: honesty, integrity, quality and pride in their work, following rules and interacting with others. I also know what brings discipline, from law enforcement or at work, making someone less employable. Encouraging profanity, sexual harassment, disruptive behavior and acting outside of accepted rules will not likely help kids be successful in work, society or life: why encourage or normalize it?

MARTIN: My top 5 reasons for running for Raymond School Board:

1. To invest in and serve the children of the future generation.

2. To ensure that all children, parents, staff, and community members have a VOICE and someone to listen to their concerns and interests.

3. To positively contribute to Raymond School and community.

4. To utilize and share my time and talents.

5. To work with others to find solutions and achieve great things for our children, school, and community.

WISE: I am running for School Board because I strive to give more than I take and because I think we have a special community with engaged and passionate educators, parents and citizens. I think that we can be a stand-out community that leads by example and doesn’t go down the path of so many districts around us. Let’s be the community that can come together and have difficult conversations and move forward together. Let’s model this for our kids. It will be hard work, but hard work is what this community is built on, what I am committed to, and where true growth happens.

Why should voters pick you over the other candidates?

BINHACK: I am deeply concerned about our public education system Nationwide. My candidacy is an effort to get profanity, politics and lack of transparency out of our public education.

I am concerned about how our Public Money is spent. It is very easy to spend someone else’s money. The only other candidate that holds similar concerns is Gwen Keller. All the other candidates do not seem to respect tax payers, by condoning omitted facts on the tax impact if the Referendum does not pass.

EBERT: I am running for school board to protect our children’s future. To make sure ALL voices are heard. To listen and make informed decisions based on information and what is best for children. I have spent my career fighting for children with disabilities and I hope to continue that fight to ensure that ALL children receive the best education possible. I want to continue to be proud of my community and the school my children attend.

BERMAN: I pride myself in my professionalism and character. I want to serve representing my community and our children with respect, fairness and an open mind. I will serve with the school and residents’ best interests in mind. I’m the best person for this role because I will ethically and responsibly serve without subjecting or forcing personal views on others. I have a lot of experience serving on committees and I have what it takes to work on a team with a level-headed approach. If you are looking for someone fair and consistent, willing to listen, work hard and hold themselves to the highest standards, I’m your candidate!

KELLER: My family has spent three generations in Raymond. I personally have spent the majority of my life here, actively involved in the community and have a good sense for the direction of what the community wants and expects in their community expectations, standards, safety, a successful future for the area and of well-being for those who live and in future will guide our community here in Raymond. I am fiscally and socially conservative with small town values. I want the Raymond of the future to hold the values of today while utilizing successful values and standards from the past and present to guide our kids and future generations who hopefully will treasure Raymond’s people and community as much as I do.

MARTIN: This is a hard question because I see a lot of passion and school board qualities in all the candidates. I am running for this position for the children and have no other agenda besides that. I would be honored to serve on the Raymond School Board and would do it to the best of my ability. Please vote with your heart and with the best interest of the children in mind.

I have a track record of rallying diverse perspectives around a common goal to achieve great things. I have extensive experience with annual budgets and project management — which I have learned to be a handy trait, especially with a significant referendum staring us down — I don't take myself too seriously; I am always willing to learn and rarely, if ever, think I am the smartest person in the room. I am committed to take all concerns seriously, do my research and not lead with my emotions. I operate with transparency and will encourage that of the school and board.

Jillian Berman AGE: 36 ADDRESS: 3905 County Line Road, Caledonia PAST OFFICE HELD: None OCCUPATION: Registered nurse of more than 10 years before becoming a stay at home mom with my two young children HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: : Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree with minors earned in Art and English from Alverno College (Milwaukee, WI) (graduated with honors) COMMUNITY SERVICE: None

