A look at what will be on ballots in Racine County and across Wisconsin Tuesday

An important set of competitive and divisive partisan primary elections are on ballots across Wisconsin and in Racine County Tuesday.

Where to vote To find exactly where you should vote in-person, go to myvote.wi.gov or call your local clerk’s office.

Assembly District 63

Perhaps the most impactful election statewide can only be decided by Racine County voters. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is the longest-serving leader of the Assembly in Wisconsin history. But, after Tuesday’s election, he might be unseated by someone from his own party: outsider challenger Adam Steen, whose campaign has been focused on decertifying the 2020 election.

Steen and Vos are running to represent Assembly District 63, which generally includes the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31.

Vos, among the most effective conservative legislators in state history, losing the election could lead to a power vacuum at the top of the party in the Legislature, and could lead to significant shifts in the state GOP’s policy focuses going forward.

Senate District 21

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Republican and retired Racine police officer, is facing a challenge from Jay Stone, a hypnotherapist who has been at the heart of some of the claims that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate. The district Wanggaard currently represents, Senate District 21, comprises much of rural Racine and Kenosha counties.

Tough battle for AG

A three-way Republican primary for attorney general between Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, former state representative Adam Jarchow and Chippewa Falls attorney Karen Mueller could have a significant impact on the future of abortion law enforcement and election law in Wisconsin if the winner is able to unseat incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kaul is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Mueller’s campaign has been focused on decertification of the 2020 election, and she has the goal of investigating hospitals for how they treated COVID-19 patients, although Mueller is considered a longshot third-place candidate.

Toney has prosecuted more election fraud cases than any other district attorney in Wisconsin after 2020.

One of the primary differences between Toney and Jarchow is that Jarchow continues to remain heavily supportive of Donald Trump. In private texts leaked to Daniel Bice of the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel, Toney called the former president “Dumb, dumb Donald” and said he would vote for Joe Biden in 2020.

Secretary of State

The powers of the secretary of state have been shrunk by the Legislature in recent decades as one man, Doug La Follette, has held the position for 44 of the last 48 years.

He is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Alexia Sabor, current chair of the Democratic Party of Dane County.

Some Republicans have discussed greatly increasing powers of the secretary of state by having the elected position oversee elections if the Wisconsin Elections Commission is dismantled, which all Republican gubernatorial candidates aim to do.

Three Republicans are running for secretary of state. They are:

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, a current state representative

Jay Schroeder, who ran against and lost to La Follette in 2018

Justin D. Schmidtka, who lives in Green Bay and served in the Marines

A Libertarian, Neil Harmon, is also running.

Treasurer

Three Democrats are running for state treasurer to replace former U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski, who is not seeking reelection. They are:

Aaron Richardson, mayor of Fitchburg

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman

Gillian M. Battino, a doctor and breast cancer detection specialist

Two Republicans are seeking the position:

John Leiber, former Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission president and Housing Authority of Racine County commissioner

Orlando Owens, southeastern regional director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Also seeking to be treasurer is Andrew Zuelke of the Constitution Party.

GOP Lt. Gov.

Eight Republicans are seeking to hold the state’s second-highest ranking office currently held by Mandela Barnes, who is not seeking reelection.

David King of Milwaukee, a pastor and father of 15

Will Martin of Racine, a CEO and former member of the administrations of Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker

State Sen. Roger Roth, Wisconsin Air National Guard veteran and builder

State Sen. Patrick Testin, who works in sales

David Varnam, former mayor of Lancaster

Cindy Werner, state ambassador to the Fredrick Douglass Foundation

Jonathan Wichmann, previously was in the gubernatorial race and is now a small-business owner

Kyle Yudes, insurance agent from Eau Claire

Democrats

There will be few impactful elections on the ballot for Democratic voters Tuesday.

The U.S. Senate campaign is already pretty much decided as all of the leading candidates besides Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes have dropped out and endorsed Barnes to try to unseat Republican Ron Johnson.

Johnson is being challenged by David Schroeder in the primary, but Johnson is expected to handily win the election.

Seeking to become Wisconsin’s next lieutenant governor as Democrats are Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute, and state Rep. Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield.