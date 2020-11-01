A bellwether: Racine County has picked the winner of the last 7 presidential elections

RACINE COUNTY — As Racine County goes, so has America. That’s how it’s been in the last seven presidential elections, anyway.

In each of those elections, from 1992 onward, Racine County has voted in favor of the man who would be president: backing Donald Trump last time around, preceded by support for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, voting in favor of George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, and supporting Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996.

In the three elections prior, Racine County supported Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980 and 1984, but then crossed the aisle to support Democrat Michael Dukakis — who lost to George H.W. Bush in the overall election but still took Wisconsin’s electoral votes.

That isn’t to say that Racine County will be a perfect forecaster for the election this time around. Two years ago, the county as a whole sided with incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who won, but also supported then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican who lost.

“Folks who live in Racine County really think for themselves,” said Racine Alderman and Democrat Trevor Jung. “There are just a lot of people in the county. It’s the fifth-most populous county in the state … what’s different is its makeup, and its diverse makeup in terms of the electorate.”