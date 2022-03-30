4 leading Racine County Republicans endorse Eric Toney for state attorney general

Four leading Racine County Republicans are endorsing Eric Toney, the current Fond du Lac County district attorney, in the race to be Wisconsin's "top cop."

The endorsements came from Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling; state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, a retired Racine police officer; Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave; and Racine County Clerk of Courts Sam Christensen. The Racine Police Association, the union for officers in the Racine Police Department, also has endorsed Toney.

The endorsements were announced by Toney's campaign late Wednesday afternoon.

In an Aug. 9 primary, Toney is facing Adam Jarchow, who served in the state Assembly from 2015-19, as they seek the Republican nomination to unseat incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat.

Last month, Jarchow announced a flurry of endorsements, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; state Sens. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, and Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville; state Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville; and former Oconomowoc state Rep. Joel Kleefisch, the husband of Rebecca Kleefisch.

2020

Toney has been one of the most aggressive prosecutors in the state with regard to election fraud. Although those Toney has charged have not been involved in anything to match the mass fraud alleged, without evidence, by former President Donald Trump.

As of February, 10 election fraud charges related to the 2020 election had been filed in Wisconsin, seven by Toney's office. At least one of those Toney charged is alleged to have been a vocal Trump supporter who registered to vote at the wrong address.

Unfilled

Jarchow and Toney have pointed to the vacant prosecutorial positions in the Wisconsin Department of Justice as a shortcoming under Kaul's leadership.

There were six vacant assistant attorney general posts in the Department of Justice’s Criminal Litigation Unit as of October and a total of 13 filled positions, according to the department’s organizational chart.

Under Kaul's predecessor, Republican Brad Schimel, there were 18 filled posts and one vacancy as of November 2018. The Department of Justice’s Criminal Appeals Unit had comparable staffing levels between the two administrations, though, with 24 assistant attorneys general under Schimel and 25 currently under Kaul.

“That’s caused a tremendous strain for prosecutors and law enforcement across Wisconsin,” Toney said of DOJ staffing in an interview. “The failure of Josh Kaul to fill those positions has caused DAs across Wisconsin to be prosecuting cases in a multitude of counties.”

As Jarchow and Toney continue to battle for the Republican nomination, Kaul has already hinted at a line of attack against either opponent.

“One of my two opponents, Adam Jarchow, I don’t think has ever been a prosecutor, I don’t know if he’s ever worked on a criminal case,” Kaul said. “Eric Toney’s (experience) is also much narrower. He’s been a prosecutor, unlike Jarchow, but he certainly hasn’t had the breadth of cases that I have.”

Statements

Coinciding with the endorsement announcement Wednesday, the following statements were issued:

Wanggaard: "Eric Toney has been on the frontlines fighting crime and working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to make Wisconsin families safer, while Josh Kaul’s woke politics puts our citizens at greater risk each day. Milwaukee’s historic crime surge is spilling over into Racine and Kenosha Counties, and we need Eric’s tough-as-nails prosecutorial experience and commitment to public safety to lead the Department of Justice. He’ll make an excellent Attorney General and I’m happy to endorse his candidacy."

Delagrave: "Racine County and the rest of Wisconsin needs a strong leader as attorney general. Eric embodies what it means to be the state’s top cop and legal counsel. He’ll reject Madison’s political wrangling, and instead focus the DOJ on public safety and the rule of law. I’m proud to be endorsing Eric Toney to lead the Department of Justice."

Toney: "I’m honored to have the endorsement of Racine County leaders. As a district attorney, I’ve successfully fought for justice in the courtroom in partnership with law enforcement to keep families and communities safe. I’ll defeat Josh Kaul and return the Wisconsin Department of Justice to the crime fighting agency it’s supposed to be and restore the deveataring (sic) cuts Kaul has made to public safety at the DOJ."

Reporting from Lucas Robinson of Lee Newspapers is included in this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.