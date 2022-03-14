32-year incumbent challenged in District 11 County Board race

District 11 covers the southeast portion of Mount Pleasant.

Candidate Amanda Bengston, a nurse, is challenging incumbent Robert Miller, a retired business owner, educator and administrator.

Bengston has never held a political office. Miller has been the district’s supervisor for 32 years, and has served several positions within the board.

The District 11 candidates were asked to submit written responses to three questions, given below.

More than half of Racine County’s tax levy is spent on law enforcement. Do you think local government should cut back on law enforcement spending or continue making it by far the county’s highest tax levy priority?

BENGSTON: I think that it is very important to keep our community safe. I do believe that law enforcement in our area does a good job of this so I believe it is important to support our police men and women. I support them being fiscally responsible with their spending but I would not recommend cutting law enforcement or jeopardizing our community’s safety.

MILLER: Excluding the jail, the sheriff’s office comprises about 12% of the total budget. Public safety must be a high priority. Our dedicated men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line every day for all citizens. We must support them and give them the latest tools to fight crime, including body cameras, K-9 partners and technology. Across the country, cuts in public safety have resulted in soaring crime and more victims. We should not go down that route. Our sheriff’s office collaborates with human services for best practices in public safety. I will proudly continue to support their mission.

What other issues do you see in the race?

BENGSTON: I believe there are issues in increasing work force and with people not being heard. Our community is very important, so we need unity, not further division.

MILLER: I always look at spending proposals knowing that my neighbors and I have to pay for them. Efficiency and effectiveness in all areas are a high priority. The pandemic has hurt us and our institutions in many ways. We must help people keep current with job skills that match our employer needs. We must also fulfill our mission to “promote independence, protect the vulnerable and encourage wellness” countywide. Finally, to counter our divisions, I will continue to show respect for all points of view and our diverse populations to promote a spirit of “we’re all in this together.”

Why should voters choose you for County Board?

BENGSTON: I want to help our community unify. I want to be the voice for all. There are so many issues and it doesn’t seem that things are being done and it doesn’t feel as if we’re being heard. I want to go out into the community. Hear what people want and get involved in making positive change.

MILLER: I love Racine County and l enjoy working for our citizens. As a Mount Pleasant native and homeowner, I see this as an opportunity to serve my neighbors by making good decisions and helping them with problems that need solutions. As a retired person, I use my small business and administrative experience to analyze issues thoroughly for sound public policy. My vast experience in county government makes me a sought-after resource by staff and elected officials. I have the time for this job and never miss a full County Board meeting.

Robert N. Miller AGE: 71 HOME ADDRESS: 1438 Woodchuck Court, Unit 102, Mount Pleasant PAST ELECTED OFFICE: County supervisor since 1990, former chair and vice chair of the County Board, current chair of Finance and Human Resources Committee, former chair of the Health and Human Development Committee. OCCUPATION: Retired business owner, Durand Golf; retired educator and administrator, St. Catherine’s High School. HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Master’s degree in administrative leadership from Cardinal Stritch University CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Lifelong active member St. Edward Parish, board chair at Siena Catholic Schools, volunteer at Senior Companion Program, financial supporter of United Way of Racine County and Racine Heritage Museum.

Amanda Bengston AGE: 34 HOME ADDRESS: 1333 Oakes Road, #15, Mount Pleasant PAST ELECTED OFFICE: None OCCUPATION: Nurse HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Associate’s degree in applied science and nursing from Gateway Technical College. Completing a lactation course to become an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing to later apply to law school CURRENT COMMUNITY SERVICE: Family coach and family friend volunteer at Safe Families of Racine, volunteer at events at churches: Oak Creek Assembly of God, monthly dinners at HALO homeless shelter with Grace Church of Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.