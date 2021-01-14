15 state Republicans, including Wichgers, signed letter asking Pence to stall election count

"It should disgust all Wisconsinites that Republican state legislators attached their names to something so false and so dangerous. The words and actions of elected officials matter. The validation of baseless claims that echo President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election to stay in power contributed to the attack on our democracy.”

Hintz called on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to "remove these individuals from the Elections Committee immediately. Anyone using their elected position to promote the lie that the presidential election was stolen, or reckless enough to call for sedition, should be kept as far away from Wisconsin’s election laws as possible.”

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, supported Hintz's request in a Thursday statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is absolutely unacceptable that members of this body who are entrusted with upholding our democracy and our elections process are spreading conspiracy theories and blatantly false information and working to undermine the results of a free and fair election,” she said. “People who promote false narratives and seek to undermine the results of democratic elections should not be making decisions on future changes to our election laws and process in Wisconsin."