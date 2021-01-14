15 state Republicans, including Wichgers, signed letter asking Pence to stall election count

Democrats are calling for several Wisconsin Republican lawmakers to be removed from the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections after they co-signed a letter that unsuccessfully sought to convince Vice President Mike Pence to stall the certification of Joe Biden's win in the presidential election.
The Jan. 5 letter was signed by 15 Wisconsin GOP legislators, including four who sit on the Committee on Campaigns and Elections.
Another 106 conservative representatives and senators from other states also signed the letter. Among the 15 signees from Wisconsin was Chuck Wichgers, an Assembly representative from Muskego whose district includes Waterford and who defended his seat in the Nov. 3 election, the same election that he was calling to be investigated in the letter.
State Rep. Gordon Hintz, an Oshkosh Democrat who serves as Assembly minority leader, said in a statement Thursday morning: "This letter calls for sedition, plain and simple. Making the same refuted claims 63 days after the election, and the day before the well-orchestrated coup led by the President, can only be viewed as part of the same dangerous threat.
"It should disgust all Wisconsinites that Republican state legislators attached their names to something so false and so dangerous. The words and actions of elected officials matter. The validation of baseless claims that echo President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election to stay in power contributed to the attack on our democracy.”
Hintz called on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to "remove these individuals from the Elections Committee immediately. Anyone using their elected position to promote the lie that the presidential election was stolen, or reckless enough to call for sedition, should be kept as far away from Wisconsin’s election laws as possible.”
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, supported Hintz's request in a Thursday statement.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that members of this body who are entrusted with upholding our democracy and our elections process are spreading conspiracy theories and blatantly false information and working to undermine the results of a free and fair election,” she said. “People who promote false narratives and seek to undermine the results of democratic elections should not be making decisions on future changes to our election laws and process in Wisconsin."
The Journal Times did not immediately receive replies to requests for comment from Vos' office or Wichgers' office on Thursday evening.
Distrust preceded violence
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day after the letter to Pence was signed, seeking to disrupt Congress' counting of Electoral College ballots. Although the rioters were successful in delaying the count, it continued hours later with several Republicans voting in favor of certification — including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who had previously pledged to vote against certification.
The letter, which is just more than page in length, but includes two pages of names and then 64 pages of articles from the conservative group The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, was first reported on Thursday by the Wisconsin Examiner, a progressive nonprofit news outlet.
The letter asserted without evidence that there were "illegalities present in the 2020 election." It called on Pence to ignore precedent and order an investigation of the election, despite prior reviews and investigations in states won by Biden failing to uncover any evidence that Trump's claims of "ballot dumps" and fraud.
"Additional time must be afforded for the legislatures to meet and for state legislators to fulfill their constitutional duties," the letter stated.
Trump repeated his claims of fraud when he spoke at a Jan. 6 rally near the White House and urged his supporters to "march to the Capitol" shortly before the deadly riot there.
"This letter," Neubauer stated, "is part of a campaign of misinformation that led directly to the attack on the Capitol last week, and to the ongoing threats against legislatures here in Wisconsin and around the country."
The letter rehashes claims that hundreds of millions of dollars in donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were illegal, despite elections commissions allowing the donations to municipalities to support their election support efforts.
The director of The Amistad Project — Phill Kline, a former Kansas attorney general who lost his license to practice law because he was found to have presented false testimony in court and illegally acquired medical records — was one of those who spoke at a December hearing of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections. During that hearing, Kline pointed to Racine as one of the cities that indirectly received money from Zuckerberg to set up ballot drop boxes, a form of ballot collection that has been linked to no substantive cases of mass election fraud, and was approved both by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and by courts nationwide.