Elected Racine County official pays $34,500 to settle lawsuit filed by former anti-racism organizer

Lawsuit against BASD ongoing

A second lawsuit Darnisha Garbade filed against the Burlington Area School District is ongoing.

It was filed the same day (Nov. 5) the lawsuit against Taylor Wishau was filed. Mark Thomsen, one of the attorneys with the firm representing Garbade, told a reporter that that “case has always been about Darnisha’s children and the fact that the Burlington Area School District allowed them to sustain racial harassment” and that “that case is ongoing.”

Right now, Thomsen said “The parties have been taking depositions” and there isn’t a conclusion in sight in the near future.

The law firm defending BASD in this lawsuit — Axley Brynelson, LLP — also defended Wishau against the lawsuit filed by Garbade.

School Board President Peter Turke on Monday declined to comment on this story, citing the ongoing litigation.

Of the lawsuit’s proceedings so far, Thomsen said “We’ll see how it goes. The facts are confirming everything that we alleged and we’re finding more info to establish Burlington School District’s deliberate indifferent to Darnisha Garbade’s children.”