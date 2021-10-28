Eight cases of election fraud at Racine County nursing home, Sheriff Schmaling says

"We're not trying to change one vote," Luell said. "We're not trying to change one election. We're trying to hold the government accountable."

The RCSO investigation, which was not known to the public or to the Wisconsin Elections Commission until Wednesday, is not part of any of the statewide probes, Schmaling said.

Luell said he reached out to the families of more than 40 Ridgewood residents who voted in the election; eight of them said their loved one should not have voted and would not have consciously wanted to vote because of their own diminished mental capacity. According to Luell, he recalled that one of the eight had a court order ruling them to be "adjudicated incompetent." Per LawInsider.com, "Adjudicated incompetence means inability or unfitness to manage one's affairs because of mental condition determined in a court proceeding."

Under state law, "No person may be denied the right to register to vote or the right to vote by reason that the person is alleged to be incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process unless the person has been adjudicated incompetent in this state."