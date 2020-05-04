Developer asks for new $2.4M loan to complete Ajax project on time

In addition to the interest paid to the city, Cardinal will provide a lien against the market-rate portion of the project, subordinate only to the first mortgage and will execute a corporate guarantee.

“Given the value of the project and of Cardinal Capital, this will serve to assure the city it is incurring virtually no risk,” the memo read.

Clearing the way

The City of Racine and Cardinal, which is based in West Allis, finalized a development agreement for the former Ajax industrial site on the 1500 block of Clark Street.

Cardinal purchased the property and started asbestos remediation last fall so once the agreement was in place, Cardinal was able to bid out the actual demolition and get the wrecking ball rolling by the first week of February.

By early March, the properties on Clark Street and Junction Avenue could see each other for the first time in decades across the southern portion of the lot which had been mostly cleared.

When razing is completed, the only structure that will remain standing is the former Pabst Pub at the corner of 16th and Clark streets. Cardinal plans to use the historic building for a management office, a community room and a Racine Police Department community-oriented policing, or COP, house.