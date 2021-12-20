Democrats & Republicans both want Wisconsin's personal property tax gone. They don’t agree on how to do it

RACINE — “I’ve heard a lot from our manufacturers and some from our tech sector ... can we please repeal the personal property tax so we can let our manufacturers thrive more?” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave asked a panel of six state legislators Wednesday.

The personal property tax has been around for more than 170 years. Businesses pay it continuously on things such as furnishings, tools and equipment so long as they are in use.

Neither Republicans nor Democrats are fans of the personal property tax, but they disagree about how to get rid of it. So, despite bipartisan distaste, the personal property tax is remaining indefinitely.

One proposal, then another

Republicans passed an elimination of the tax earlier this year, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed.

Evers unveiled his own proposal to get rid of the tax in September. He said his proposal addresses those concerns by repealing the tax on railroad personal property and creating an appropriation to keep the state’s transportation fund whole; continuing payments for rail terminals to cities; and clarifying language so the repeal has no impact on a claimant’s eligibility for the manufacturing and agriculture credit.

“The goal of eliminating the personal property tax, while also holding local governments unharmed, has been supported by both Democrats and Republicans alike,” state Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, said in support of Evers’ repeal proposal. “The longevity of the personal property tax and constant carveouts have created an administrative burden on small businesses and local governments alike.”

Republicans have responded by saying what Democrats have proposed is not a tax cut at all, but merely changes from where the taxes would be collected.

Wittke and Neubauer

Here’s how state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, responded to Delagrave’s question, which was asked during a legislative panel hosted Wednesday by Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.

“AB 641 is a bill that has been introduced, has the support of many businesses across Wisconsin and groups that have been advocating for the personal property tax repeal for years,” Neubauer said. Of the Republican proposal Evers vetoed, she said “there were concerns with that bill, chief among them from me (and) from the City of Racine was that there was not backfill for local governments who would be losing resources if we repealed personal property tax as it was proposed earlier this session. What we have now is a clean bill ... It supports local governments to be made whole. It does not have some of the additional problems that were unforeseen in the initial bill. That bill is ready for scheduling right now and if it was passed by the legislature, the governor would sign it.”

The bill has not been scheduled for a vote. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who also was on the panel, would be the one who can put the bill on an agenda to be voted on by the Assembly.

Vos did not directly respond to Delagrave’s question, but state Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, did.

Wittke said the original proposal needed to be “fixed,” and accused Evers and Democrats of playing politics.

“What I want people to understand is that this (the Democrats’ proposal) isn’t really a repeal of the personal property tax. All it does is it shifts which hand this money comes out of. So instead of collecting it locally from you, we’d have to assume it at the state level,” Wittke said. “The fact that the governor vetoed it (the Republican-proposed repeal) and now wants to come back with a bill that supposedly fixes everything? I kind of highly doubt the bill is going to get any further than where it is at right now.”

After Democrats filed their proposal three months ago, the lead author of the bill Evers vetoed back in July, state Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, accused the Democratic governor of “adding poison pill provisions to appease the left and serve as political cover for those not paying attention.” Stroebel cited language in the bill pertaining to specific industries such as manufactured homes and outdoor advertisers, as well as a property tax exemption for air carriers. The bill also includes an annual increase in local government aids, Stroebel said. State aid to local governments in Wisconsin has been consistently falling for decades.

Reporting from Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers is included in this article.

