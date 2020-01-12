Democrats pin hopes to 'Blue wall' in 2020; Republicans looking to repeat 2016

With the convention coming to Wisconsin, Democrats are hoping organizing and enthusiasm can spill over into some of the neighboring states.

“The convention itself, I think, will be a terrific spotlight on some of the most important parts of Trump’s record that we know are repulsive to voters both in Wisconsin and across the country,” Bergstein said. “The folks in Wisconsin have an incredible story to tell about how Trump’s broken promises have negatively impacted them. This is the farm bankruptcy capital of America, unfortunately, largely as a result of Trump’s failed trade policies.”

Bergstein said one of the most important things Democrats need to do is “build an infrastructure that can scale quickly” for the nominee after the convention.

“(Hillary) Clinton’s campaign at the end of the (2016) primary, had to go from a couple hundred staffers to a couple thousand in a matter of weeks,” Bergstein said. “So anything that we can do right now in order to create systems and processes that allow the eventual nominee to come into an organization and grow it very quickly, that helps them out and is a very tangible thing that the DNC and Wisconsin Democrats can do to help the nominee.”