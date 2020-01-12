Democrats pin hopes to 'Blue wall' in 2020; Republicans looking to repeat 2016

MILWAUKEE — As has been said, hindsight is 20/20 and Democrats are hoping the lessons they learned in the 2016 election will benefit them in the 2020 presidential election this November.
Going into the presidential election cycle David Bergstein, director of battleground state communications for the Democratic Party, said: “Democrats are taking nothing for granted this cycle.”
“The DNC, Wisconsin Democrats and the Democratic Party as a whole are making historic early investments now to lay the ground work for our eventual nominee to defeat Donald Trump and win 270 electoral votes,” Bergstein said.
Bergstein spoke to a room of reporters on Tuesday at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., during a media walk through in preparation for the Democratic National Convention in July.
Milwaukee will host the convention for the first time in its history.
Democratic candidates swept statewide races in the 2018 midterms, and Democrats are hoping to replicate that outcome in November as part of its plan to defeat President Donald Trump.
“Increasing the margin of victory in populated counties like this county (Milwaukee), will go a long way toward helping us win,” Bergstein said. “And that’s one of the most important reasons why having the convention in this area will eventually help our nominee in November as well.”
Anna Kelly, Trump campaign spokeswoman, said the Trump Victory campaign’s current operation will be difficult to defeat in November.
“Our top-notch ground game operation, unparalleled data program, and vast fundraising war chest have allowed Trump Victory to capitalize on the tremendous organic support of President Trump across the Badger State,” Kelly said in a statement. “The Democrats and their radical policy proposals stand no chance against President Trump’s dominant record of success in Wisconsin, and as a result, Wisconsinites will deliver another victory to President Trump in November.”
The Republican National Committee has spent over $350 million on data operations to target specific voters and the Trump Victory Leadership Initiative program has been training activists and stakeholders in different communities on digital organizing, petitioning and voter registration.
‘Blue wall’
Democrats say they are pursuing “multiple strong pathways to 270 electoral votes” but their main focus is the “blue wall,” which consists of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
“No doubt about it, the blue wall is one of the fastest and direct ways for our eventual nominee to secure 270 electoral votes,” Bergstein said. “Wisconsin sits directly at the center of that blue wall.”
With the convention coming to Wisconsin, Democrats are hoping organizing and enthusiasm can spill over into some of the neighboring states.
“The convention itself, I think, will be a terrific spotlight on some of the most important parts of Trump’s record that we know are repulsive to voters both in Wisconsin and across the country,” Bergstein said. “The folks in Wisconsin have an incredible story to tell about how Trump’s broken promises have negatively impacted them. This is the farm bankruptcy capital of America, unfortunately, largely as a result of Trump’s failed trade policies.”
Bergstein said one of the most important things Democrats need to do is “build an infrastructure that can scale quickly” for the nominee after the convention.
“(Hillary) Clinton’s campaign at the end of the (2016) primary, had to go from a couple hundred staffers to a couple thousand in a matter of weeks,” Bergstein said. “So anything that we can do right now in order to create systems and processes that allow the eventual nominee to come into an organization and grow it very quickly, that helps them out and is a very tangible thing that the DNC and Wisconsin Democrats can do to help the nominee.”
Democrats are aiming to “shorten the ramp” of launching a nationwide presidential campaign in as little time as necessary, Bergstein said by securing some of the smaller tasks of a campaign.
“Unsexy but very important things like identifying office locations, having lists of volunteers who have already been activated, building community relationships, knowing the spots where we need to send volunteers or organizers,” Bergstein said. “In campaigns, time is the most valuable resource. That’s what we’re trying to save the nominee.”
Democrats are hoping that increased turnout, while maintaining the gains made during the 2018 midterm election, can be the formula for their party.
Bergstein said Democrats are focusing in particular on Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — “the WOW counties.”
“This is the battleground of the battleground to some degree right now,” Bergstein said. “These are traditionally Republican areas of the state around Milwaukee that are starting to see a real degradation in Republican performance.”
2016 vs. 2020
Trump was the first Republican candidate to win Wisconsin’s electoral votes in 2016 since President Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Trump won Wisconsin over Hillary Clinton by 22,748 votes, or about three-quarters of a percentage point.
Philip Schulman, who works for the Democratic Party and is part of what is referred to as the Trump rapid response team, said Trump won Wisconsin “by the skin of his teeth.”
“Everything had to go the right way for him to win and that’s exactly what happened,” Schulman said. “But everything that’s happened in the past three years, he’s done things that have isolated voters.”
Bergstein said Trump is “facing incredible headwinds” going into his re-election campaign.
According to the Marquette Law School Poll from December, Wisconsin voters are divided on Trump. Among registered voters contacted for the poll, 50% had an unfavorable view of Trump, versus 45% who had a favorable view.
In November, a year away from the 2020 presidential election, Democratic organizers were knocking on doors and talking to voters.
“Over the course of two or three days we knocked on 54,000 doors,” Schulman said. “Which is more than we knocked in the entirety of 2015. We did that in three days. That shows you were our field and ground game is compared to where it used to be.”
Schulman said the group did more than just talk to “normal Democratic voters.”
“It was disgruntled Republicans, it was independents and it was infrequent voters,” Schulman said. “So we’re already looking at our universe and saying ‘How can we expand this?’ ”
Courtney Beyer, communications director for the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said the spring election on April 7 will be a “test run” for what the party plans to do in the fall.
“This is going to be a rare opportunity for us where the presidential preference primary will be on the ballot with thousands of local candidates all across the state,” Beyer said. “We are hoping that by organizing on a local level, and benefiting off of the increased turnout, we will send progressives all across the state into new mayoral roles, school boards, etcetera.”
