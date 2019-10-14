RACINE COUNTY — Racine County officials are expecting a decision by the end of the month about where the state plans to build local juvenile detention facilities.
The state is planning to spend up to $80 million to build regional juvenile detention facilities to replace the troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools in Lincoln County.
Racine County has submitted an application to be one of the facility locations and is awaiting a decision from Madison.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the county is proposing a facility in the range of $35 million to $40 million and believes Racine has a good chance to be chosen for a location for a facility.
“It keeps our kids close to home; we don’t have to send them to another county,” Delagrave said. “Our services, whether educational, AODA (alcohol and other drug abuse) or mental health, are second to none … and families of those juveniles can stay in the county and see their kids on a daily basis.”
If Racine is awarded a facility, Delagrave said county officials would choose a location and work with an architect to create a design.
Delagrave added that if the county is chosen, the new facility would replace the Racine County Detention Center on Taylor Avenue.
Wild Root request
Meanwhile, the County Board’s Finance and Human Resources Committee is evaluating a funding proposal from Wild Root Market, the nonprofit grocery cooperative backers are trying to establish on Racine’s north side.
The committee, at its meeting on Oct. 24, is scheduled to discuss Wild Root’s request for a $739,000 loan.
Delagrave attended a meeting when Wild Root representatives made their request for the loan, but he did not want to comment in favor or against the proposal, saying it is in the Finance Committee’s hands.
“I think it’s something that the County Board is going to have to prioritize,” Delagrave said. “We have a number of big projects coming up that are significantly meaningful to the county for 2020 and they’re going to have to take that into consideration when they are reviewing that loan.”
