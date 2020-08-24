Data tool gives local municipalities insights into government spending

Racine probably also benefits from economies of scale which makes it cheaper per person to undertake any particular project. Also, services such as street repair and garbage collection tend to be delivered more efficiently in a compact urban area than in a sprawling suburb.

Another positive Henken pointed to in Racine’s 2018 budget was that it had a healthy fund balance. Unfortunately, in her presentation on the upcoming 2021 budget discussions, Kathleen Fischer, interim city administrator and assistant budget director, said those balances have gone down since then to help balance the books in 2019 and 2020. She said she did not feel it would be a good decision to dip into them any further for 2021.

“The bad news is it means they’re a little less prepared than they were two years ago for the effect the coronavirus is going to have,” Henken said. “It’s still relatively healthy. It’s one of the positive notes when looking at the City of Racine’s finances.”

Where it doesn’t

Where the city far outspends any municipality per capita is in public safety services. Mount Pleasant isn’t too far behind on spending for fire and EMS, but for policing, the city pays far more per capita than any other municipality in Racine County.