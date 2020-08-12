COVID-19, inequity, policing and the 2021 budget loom large in Mason's "State of City" address

Mason warned that the city administration and City Council would need to make some difficult decisions in the upcoming discussions over the 2021 budget.

"The last two years, we have been able to put together budgets that did not force us to make cuts to services or lay off City employees," Mason said. "In our last two budgets we used every tool at our disposal, and to be frank, this year, we are out of tools."

While some new developments have kicked off this year, Mason pointed out that the city will not receive any of that revenue until the next budget cycle. This year the city implement a hiring freeze, requiring that any open positions be re-evaluated. Mason said there is an ongoing initiative to explore realigning and reorganizing departments to increase efficiency. Mason warned that the 2021 budget will have fewer city positions.

He also warned partner organizations that received federal funds through the city, that, "you should not assume you are getting that allocation for 2021."

Mason said he planned to present the proposed budget within a few weeks.