County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado added to Wisconsin census committee

In addition to that, the Census Bureau says that its data is used by businesses that have to “decide where to build factories, offices and stores, and this creates jobs. Developers use the census to build new homes and revitalize old neighborhoods. Local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness. Residents use the census to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality-of-life and consumer advocacy.”

The more people that respond to the census in Racine, Racine will receive more “money and representation,” Maldonado said. “It’s money, resources and representation for our community.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Jan. 10, Maldonado was one of 40 people appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, which includes Evers himself and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The committee’s first meeting was held Tuesday.