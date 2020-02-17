County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado added to Wisconsin census committee

MADISON — Fabi Maldonado, District 2 supervisor on the Racine County Board, has been appointed to Wisconsin’s statewide 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
The role of the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee is to help ensure this year’s U.S. census is as accurate as possible. Succeeding in that will help make sure every Wisconsinite is appropriately represented by his or her government, said Maldonado, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Racine three years ago.
“We’re going to help make a plan to make sure everyone is counted,” he told The Journal Times.
Maldonado is also the political director of Voces de la Frontera, a Milwaukee-based community organization whose mission “is to protect and expand civil rights and workers’ rights through leadership development, community organizing and empowerment,” according to its website.
Besides representation in government, the census helps decide how $675 billion of federal money is divvied up to be spent “on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs,” according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s website.
In addition to that, the Census Bureau says that its data is used by businesses that have to “decide where to build factories, offices and stores, and this creates jobs. Developers use the census to build new homes and revitalize old neighborhoods. Local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness. Residents use the census to support community initiatives involving legislation, quality-of-life and consumer advocacy.”
The more people that respond to the census in Racine, Racine will receive more “money and representation,” Maldonado said. “It’s money, resources and representation for our community.”
On Jan. 10, Maldonado was one of 40 people appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee, which includes Evers himself and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The committee’s first meeting was held Tuesday.
In Evers’ Executive Order No. 55, which created the Complete Count Committee, the governor wrote that “a fair and accurate count in the 2020 Census is essential to ensure communities across Wisconsin receive federal funding and fair representation.” Evers also noted that many minority populations — including the “Latinx” community Maldonado is a part of — are considered “hard to count” by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Wisconsin’s hard to count population is more than 613,000. It will be one of the roles of the Complete Count Committee to make sure those people are reached.
“In 2010,” Evers said in a statement, “Wisconsin had one of the highest census turnouts in the nation, and we need to make sure that we are a leader once again.”
Local effort
Racine County’s local census committee is revving up, too. A Complete Count Committee meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Goodwill Industries, 1630 Enterprise Drive, Sturtevant.
More information is available at facebook.com/RacineCountyCounts.
In a Facebook post regarding the census, Alderman Trevor Jung, who represents Racine’s 9th District, wrote: “We all need to be engaged in making sure that everyone gets counted.”
