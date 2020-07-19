Council to vote on proposed Hwy 32 re-route

In his presentation, Rooney said that rerouting the highway off Main Street was the first thing to be done to implement many of the Toole recommendations.

Strand estimated that rerouting the highway onto Wisconsin Avenue would be the most expensive, at $1.6 million to $1.9 million, mostly due to the cost of reconfiguring some of the its intersections for truck traffic, such as where Wisconsin and State Street intersect and part of Wisconsin goes under the State Street bridge to connect with Second Street. The city also would have to purchase some of the former Porter's of Racine property, which the city feared could interfere with any development prospects for the site.

Aside from the cost, Wisconsin Avenue was ruled out because converting it to a state highway would significant reduce the number of parking spots Downtown.

Lake Avenue would also require some reconstruction where it intersects with Gaslight Drive and Seventh Street to accommodate trucks, at an estimated cost of $550,000. But the bigger issue was that with the number of developments in the pipeline on Lake Avenue, moving the state highway there would replicate the problems on Main Street.

"We would just move the highway from Main to Lake and then wind up with the same exact problems on Lake Avenue," said Rooney.