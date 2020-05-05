Council to vote on almost $150K 'Stay Safe Racine' contract, 87% paid with FEMA and state funds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — On the City Council agenda tonight is a contract with Kane Communications Group, which has been employed by the city for communications services during the COVID-19 crisis.

The contract runs from April 1 to May 31 when Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” orders are scheduled to expire for a total of $149,750.

Out of that total, 87% is covered by funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency ($112,312.50) and the State of Wisconsin ($17,970). The CARES Act and the city and state’s emergency declarations permit COVID-19 funds to cover communications related to the pandemic.

The remaining $19,467.50 is slated to come from the city’s contingency fund.

Kane has been involved in the Racinecoronavirus.org and #StaySafeRacine campaign, including strategy, public relations, media relations, copywriting, video production, social and digital media and graphic design.

Kane has also coordinated outreach between the City of Racine with stakeholders in the community. Communications Director Shannon Powell said Kane coordinated and moderated Zoom calls with Mayor Cory Mason and leaders in Racine’s faith community, black community and Hispanic/Latino community, to learn more about the impacts COVID-19 is having on those communities.