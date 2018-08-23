Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Memorial Day 2015
Buy Now

With Mound Cemetery in the background, U.S. Marine Corps veterans bear the U.S. flag and the U.S. Marine Corps flag as they lead the Marine Corps League Agerholm Gross Detachment's memorial float along the parade route on West Boulevard.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The Racine City Council decided not to consolidate the city’s Board of Cemetery Commissioners under the Board of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services at its Tuesday meeting.

The discussion was over a communication from the mayor proposing consolidation of the Cemetery Commission and Golf Liaison Committee with the Park Board that was approved by the Park Board at their meeting earlier this month.

Members of both the Cemetery Commission and Golf Committee spoke out at the Park Board meeting, including Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District, who previously served on the Cemetery Commission.

Weidner argued the consolidation wouldn’t create efficiencies and would, in fact, do the opposite.

Sharon Baldukas, who is a current member of the Cemetery Commission, told the council during the public comments that city’s cemeteries benefit from the commission’s volunteers.

“They bring their knowledge of the history, the awareness of the promises made and familiarity with the state and federal laws regarding the cemeteries especially regarding the burial mounds at Mound Cemetery,” said Baldukas. “This is not a place to eliminate volunteers in the name of efficiency.”

Kris Reisdorf, a Cemetery Commission member, told the council that the 116-year-old commission, the oldest in Racine, has completed a number of projects and increased the cemeteries’ revenue in the decade she’s been involved.

“I don’t think this will happen without the diligence of the commission and of so many dedicated to the cemeteries,” she said.

Injecting Politics?

Reisdorf told the council she’s heard suggestions that the consolidation was retaliation for the commission’s involvement in a controversy from 2013.

The Merediths, who own Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., approached the city to purchase a plot at Mount Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd. The Cemetery Commission, including Weidner, and locals of American-Indian descent pointed to maps that indicated the plot had been identified as a burial mound.

In response, the Merediths withdrew their request, stating that they had not known about the burial mound.

Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District said the intent behind the communication had been to look into a way to consolidate commissions onto the Park Board for the sake of efficiency, not to specifically target the Cemetery Commission.

Tate made an amendment to remove the Cemetery Commission from the communication so it would not be consolidated.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weidner agreed with the motion and emphasized the importance of having the Cemetery Commission remain independent and apolitical, citing the recent decision by the Madison City Council to remove a Confederate monument at Forest Hill Cemetery.

“The purpose of a cemetery is simply a final resting place of those individuals who passed away and are buried there,” said Weidner. “Regardless of what side they fought for they ended up all being Americans and I don’t think that that kind of politics should be involved in our cemeteries.”

The council unanimously approved the amendment sparing the Cemetery Commission.

Golf Committee consolidated

The council also unanimously approved consolidation of the Golf Committee onto the Park Board.

Members of the Golf Committee, which meets quarterly, spoke out against consolidation at the Park Board meeting. None spoke on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments